‘I got it in mint’: Young people are dumping Apple for the Galaxy Z Flip6. Should you?

Believe it or not, the flip phone is back. Not only is the flip phone back, it is trending amongst the youngsters of Gen Z, who may have missed the first wave of flip phones in the early-to-late-aughts altogether.

First launched in 2019, the Galaxy Z Flip became one of the first flip touch screen phones widely available in the U.S. market, followed by a slew of Flip iterations. Now, with its appearance being reminiscent of the Apple iPhone this generation of people has grown up with, the Galaxy Z Flip6 is drawing in those who are looking for something new when it comes to their phones.

In a post on TikTok, one recent purchaser of the phone has taken to the platform to sing its praises as a piece of technology that people should try. Chelsea (@white_cocoa_ on TikTok) says that after just a few days with her new phone, she recommends the device. Her video has garnered over 187,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

“If you’re thinking about ditching Apple to get the Z Flip6, I highly recommend that you do it,” she says in the video. “I decided to dump Apple and get the Flip, and I am so happy with it. I love everything that I can do on it.”

The switch to Galaxy Z Flip6

Chelsea emphasizes the phone’s extra flourishes. “It’s so fun to be able to have something new outside of just a screen,” she says. “I love flipping it, I love the cases, I think it’s just so cute. I love that I have a screen on the front that I can access pretty much everything on, including TikTok.”

She says folding the device while using social media apps makes the experience much more convenient. “I love that I can fold the phone while I’m on TikTok or YouTube, and it will give me literally a little touch pad and cursor and you can swipe with it,” Chelsea explains. “I think it’s amazing. You have so many features that you can do on here that Apple just does not allow you to do. It’s amazing and this is your sign to get it.”

She says one of the primary points of interest for her when it comes to the Galaxy Z Flip6 is the innovative flip shape and compact design and level of customization available on an Android operating system, versus the rigid platform of Apple’s iOS.

“I decided to take the plunge and while it’s only been two days for me, I think if I was really going to freak out about it, it probably would be relatively soon, because honestly I was very nervous about leaving Apple,” she says. “I’ve had an iPhone for 10 years, but I was just over the crap. I just feel like they don’t do anything. They haven’t made a flip at all, they haven’t even attempted and from what I’ve read they want to wait another two years and I’m not waiting any longer.”

The 10-year iPhone user says Apple will arrive too late to the renewed flip phone trend.

“Too late. Too little too late, I guess, I’m just not doing it,” she says. “But I really love the phone, I am filming this on my phone camera, not on TikTok and I can say from what I’m seeing of myself the picture quality is perfect, it looks amazing.”

She says she took advantage of her phone carrier’s exchange policy to try the new phone without worrying she would be stuck with it for the long haul if she ended up not liking it.

“If you’re thinking about it, take the plunge; just try,” she says. “Because if you’re with Verizon they give you 30 days to exchange it anyway so what have you got to lose? Just try it out and if you don’t like it, exchange it, but I think you’re going to like it. I am really enjoying my phone.”

Apple iPhone vs. Galaxy Z Flip6?

So what are the primary differences between the Apple iPhone and the Galaxy Z Flip6?

Besides the flip nature of the Z Flip6 and differing operating systems, the phone can function as its own tripod for taking photos thanks to its clamshell design, as well as an AI-powered auto zoom feature to determine how far in or out the camera should zoom based on how many people are in the photo.

It also might last a little longer, too. Per Phone Arena, the Galaxy Z Flip6 will be supported with seven years of software updates, compared to the five years of updates expected from even the newest iPhone.

Several viewers were a little skeptical of the flip phone, holding staunchly to the iPhone they know and love.

“I don’t understand why people looove flip phones,” one commenter wrote. “Iphone”

“I want the fold version … I can’t with android system,” another said.

“Now days, you have to consider the whole ecosystem, the seamless integration between iPhone, iPad, Macs and Apple TV makes impossible to switch, was with android for 10 years, can’t go back,” a third added.

However, many more viewers shared that they had made the switch and never looked back, finding flip touch screen phones like the Flip6 and Motorola razr+ to be a more innovative approach to mobile phones.

“I ditched apple for the hot pink Razr Plus and I’m so happy with it,” one commenter wrote.

“I feel like a lot of us are like yeah we get features, but otherwise… we are getting the same phone year after year with Apple and we’re bored,” another commented.

“I dumped apple and got a Motorola razr, seriously thinking about getting the new hot pink color way that’s coming out,” a further user said.

