“$230 for a cut up sock”: Everyone’s clowning on Apple’s new iPhone Pocket

Apple’s newest collaboration, a minimalist “iPhone Pocket” designed with Issey Miyake, was intended to merge fashion and function. Instead, it has ignited a wave of online mockery as shoppers balk at its $150–$230 price tag and its ultra-specific design, which carries nothing but the phone itself.

The company announced its latest accessory in a press release, showing a short strap and crossbody version of the iPhone Pocket, and calling it “a beautiful way to wear and carry iPhone.”

The short version retails for $150, and the crossbody costs $230.

The accessory nests the iPhone inside, with the camera peeking out. There is no room for other items, such as keys or a wallet.

The bag is available in yellow, orange, purple, pink, turquoise, blue, brown, and black. It will be released to select stores and will also be available on Apple.com.

What do shoppers think of the Apple x Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket?

Social media users mocked the pricey phone holder online, questioning who the new accessory is intended for.

“TWO hundred and thirty dollars. This feels like a litmus test for people who will buy/defend anything Apple releases,” one X user wrote.

TWO hundred and thirty dollars 😭 This feels like a litmus test for people who will buy/defend anything Apple releases pic.twitter.com/hSAaJXGAOn — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 11, 2025

@bmgentile compared the strap to a “mankini” bathing suit.

nice a $230 mankini for my iphone pic.twitter.com/1JTFeYolh3 — brady 🌴 (@bmgentile) November 11, 2025

X user @bentlyhasfallen, meanwhile, likened the $230 pocket to a “cut up sock.”

The iPhone pocket everybody. $230 for a cut up sock. Apple people will pay anything for anything as long as it’s Apple. pic.twitter.com/wRtQKBzoqt — Bently (@bentlyhasfallen) November 12, 2025

However, there were those who defended the design and praised the quality of Apple’s accessories.

One X user says, “Nope. These people might buy this for 5x the price at a luxury brand. Apple is smart to try and capture some of that market.”

“I bought a clear case with a kickstand from a known brand for 32$. It’s a nice case but I also have an apple case I hadn’t opened. Then I decided that the clear case was too slippery and tried the Apple case. Beautiful case. Should have stuck with it all along.”

“I get a little bit of that irrational pull myself. Sometimes dropping serious cash on something sleek just feels like investing in a shiny future, even if the utility is marginal. It’s retail therapy with a high-tech veneer,” another remarks.



