Apple’s finding out that not everyone is ready to pay $60 for a crossbody strap, even if they’ve been dying to cosplay as an aging tourist. After announcing the new accessory for the upcoming iPhone 17 on Tuesday, the internet wasted no time in airing thoughts and feelings.
The company went out of its way to try and make the strap seem cool, but success seems limited.
Introducing the iPhone crossbody strap, retail price $59.99
We double checked, and yes, that is $59.99 and not $5.99. Before you eject the idea from your brain, know that the strap is fully adjustable, attaches to two ends of your phone, and comes in 10 different colors—even orange.
But wait, there’s more.
“Beautifully crafted from 100 percent recycled PET yarns, the smooth, narrow woven straps drape comfortably across the body,” the product page reads.
“Embedded flexible magnets with stainless steel sliding mechanisms allow you to effortlessly adjust the length for the perfect fit, while keeping both straps securely and neatly aligned.”
Of course, the strap is only compatible with an official iPhone 17 case, which will run you at least another $45.
Some argue that the strap is actually supremely useful if you’re out and about and don’t have deep pockets or a bag. Straps like these have been popular in other parts of the world for years, whether or not they cost $60. If you’re not used to paying that much for phone accessories, you might not own an iPhone anyway.
Still, Apple had to anticipate the jokes.
“Made from 100% fine steal-able material”
Aside from balking at the price, some Apple fans fear they may look like a mom from 2004 if they wear the strap. A promotional image of a cool guy in shadow wearing it, possibly as he runs from the law, only fueled the dunks.
Speaking of the law, others seem to think wearing an iPhone like this would be a thief magnet. Very handy if you’re trying to attract thieves. Now that’s innovation.
