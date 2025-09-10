Apple’s finding out that not everyone is ready to pay $60 for a crossbody strap, even if they’ve been dying to cosplay as an aging tourist. After announcing the new accessory for the upcoming iPhone 17 on Tuesday, the internet wasted no time in airing thoughts and feelings.

The company went out of its way to try and make the strap seem cool, but success seems limited.

Introducing the iPhone crossbody strap, retail price $59.99

We double checked, and yes, that is $59.99 and not $5.99. Before you eject the idea from your brain, know that the strap is fully adjustable, attaches to two ends of your phone, and comes in 10 different colors—even orange.

But wait, there’s more.

First look at the Apple Crossbody Strap and TechWoven case for iPhone 17 Pro. It’s a strap alright! #appleevent pic.twitter.com/SWUAARUheZ — Ray Wong (@raywongy) September 9, 2025

“Beautifully crafted from 100 percent recycled PET yarns, the smooth, narrow woven straps drape comfortably across the body,” the product page reads.

“Embedded flexible magnets with stainless steel sliding mechanisms allow you to effortlessly adjust the length for the perfect fit, while keeping both straps securely and neatly aligned.”

Of course, the strap is only compatible with an official iPhone 17 case, which will run you at least another $45.

Westerners are dunking on this apple cross body strap thing but it’s been a trend in parts of Asia for years now pic.twitter.com/xFBRvadiD9 — Nicholas Chong (@nicholas_chong_) September 10, 2025

Some argue that the strap is actually supremely useful if you’re out and about and don’t have deep pockets or a bag. Straps like these have been popular in other parts of the world for years, whether or not they cost $60. If you’re not used to paying that much for phone accessories, you might not own an iPhone anyway.

Still, Apple had to anticipate the jokes.

“Made from 100% fine steal-able material”

Aside from balking at the price, some Apple fans fear they may look like a mom from 2004 if they wear the strap. A promotional image of a cool guy in shadow wearing it, possibly as he runs from the law, only fueled the dunks.

Speaking of the law, others seem to think wearing an iPhone like this would be a thief magnet. Very handy if you’re trying to attract thieves. Now that’s innovation.

Apple what the hell is this pic.twitter.com/c5ALDl4Y78 — Sam Kohl (@iupdate) September 9, 2025

Is apple introduce the straps because the new iPhone air is too easy to be bent in pocket? pic.twitter.com/zqkBfDoLFb — Oscar Le (@oscarle_x) September 10, 2025

What I think I’ll look like with the Apple Crossbody Strap vs What I’ll actually look like with the Apple Crossbody Strap pic.twitter.com/kS1vzQkiqd — Lee Edwards (@terronk) September 10, 2025

NEW APPLE INVENTION



What if you could “comfortably wear your iphone HANDS FREE”? Apple got you covered!



Introducing the brand new CROSSBODY STRAP. For only $59.99 (plus tax) you can have the privilege of buying the brand new strap. pic.twitter.com/oAf6lxN3z7 — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) September 9, 2025

My favourite thing from #AppleEvent

is literally this strap. pic.twitter.com/MdVvhKHwYp — Sarthak Sharma (@sarthak4r) September 9, 2025

Apple also launched new straps, made from 100% fine steal-able material🤭 pic.twitter.com/ghQO2KN2eQ — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) September 9, 2025

Wait. Am I too cool for the Apple crossbody strap, or not cool enough? pic.twitter.com/Sq6jZHqCko — Lee Edwards (@terronk) September 10, 2025

me when the apple crossbody strap releases pic.twitter.com/vRTd83Feu1 — weston. (@westonplus) September 10, 2025

A phone strap being the most talked about announcement perfectly highlights the current state of Apple innovation. pic.twitter.com/2rONkPbc9J — Joël 🇩🇴 (@WeAreJoel) September 10, 2025

Can’t wait for Apple Glasses with their strap accessories pic.twitter.com/0ciIn2dprK — Steve Barr ᯅ (@barrsm) September 9, 2025

Apple has officially solved the “I’ve fallen and I can’t reach my phone” problem. That new iPhone strap is definitely designed for the key demographic that keeps telling me to ‘get off their lawn.’ #AppleEvent #iPhone17 pic.twitter.com/XbYqupa02G — Akhi (@akhii_) September 9, 2025

Lesbians when they heard that Apple released a strap yesterday pic.twitter.com/RsS7O1lbJz — Gingeey Minaj (@GingeeyMinaj) September 10, 2025

apple event filmed in chicago, we’ve announced the new fuckass strap for your phone only $50 or whatever — Evelyn 🏳️‍⚧️ (@evelyntransit.com) 2025-09-09T18:35:27.722Z

People: I think something is wrong with my pinky, my Dr says I have nerve damage from using these wide/thin phones. Maybe we should think about ergonomics again?Apple: What’s that, you said make it so big it needs a crossbody strap?! — James Davenport (@jradavenport.com) 2025-09-09T20:47:31.914Z

Is the new Apple Crossbody Strap compatible with the Polishing Cloth? Enquiring minds want to know… — rickf (@rickf.indieweb.social.ap.brid.gy) 2025-09-09T18:13:26.000Z

“I don’t believe in keeping my phone in my pocket. I need it out in the open so everyone knows what phone I have. I also super-want someone to steal my phone.”https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MGGH4LL/A/crossbody-strap-light-blue#apple #iPhone — RxBrad (@mastodon.rxbrad.com) 2025-09-10T16:08:23.000Z

