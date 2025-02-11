An Apple CarPlay user showed off how they get back at tailing drivers in a clip that’s accrued over 2.4 million views.

Jude (@judetrefs24) says he utilizes a feature meant to alert drivers to road conditions in a unique way. Commenters had varied opinions on this approach.

What is this Apple CarPlay trick?

Jude’s clip begins with him recording his car’s infotainment screen utilizing Apple CarPlay. A navigation application shows he’s driving on a highway with a 65-mile-per-hour speed limit.

The TikToker says that there’s a car behind him that’s getting a little too close. Not happy that the other vehicle is tailing him, he shares that he’s going to get revenge.

And according to him, he’s going to use his phone’s navigation functionality for it. “Someone’s riding my bumper,” he writes in the text overlay. “No problem, I’ll speed up and hit them with this #certified road crashout.”

Next, he taps the infotainment screen where there’s an option to report an incident. Three options are given to the driver: crash, hazard, and speed check. The application allows commuters to report any incidents they come across while on the road.

Navigation software like Waze and Google Maps possesses this ability. When incidents are reported, other drivers get to know if they should expect a car accident, a pothole, or an object in the road ahead. Police speed traps, with officers lying in wait, ready to clock drivers with radar guns can also be highlighted by drivers.

Jude’s strategy involves going heavy on the pedal to create some distance between him and the tailing vehicle. Then, he’ll hit the speed trap report button. His hope seems to be that by “warning” of a cop’s presence, the other driver will see this on their navigation app and slow down.

Do people really use this trick?

For one user who replied to Jude’s video, a lot of their driving experiences began to make sense. “Man I’m always having those pop up and not seeing any cops around,” they wrote. “I knew it had to be someone messing around but not knowing how they did it. Good stuff!”

Another remarked that they needlessly place speed trap warnings even if there aren’t any cops around. “The way I do this for zero reason at all,” they said.

Others just thought that Jude’s strategy was ingenious. “I never thought of that,” one user on the app penned.

“STOPPPPP SAY LESS! Doing this from now on thanks for the amazing advice!” another echoed.

But others stated that they take road incident reporting seriously.

“I mark a hazard in the road so it shows an exact location. [And] the speed trap one, if there’s an actual cop lol,” one commenter wrote.

Someone else said that the road markers have been pretty accurate for them. “I got the notice and ignored it cop was on the top of hill,” they added.

One user argued that this may not work in their area, however. “Sadly not everyone got CarPlay for this in my town,” they claimed.

What navigation applications use road reporting?

Before being acquired by Google in 2013 for $1.15 billion, Waze was primarily associated with live-reporting functionality. In 2019, the Mountain View, California-based tech company integrated hazard charting into its native navigation solution. Presumably, other Waze features, such as its re-routing and traffic monitoring functionality, were adopted by Google Maps.

According to the Business of Apps, as of 2025, Google Maps is the world’s leading smartphone navigation solution with 1.8 billion monthly users. Moovit is in second place with 1.5 billion, and Apple Maps has 500 million. Waze is next up with around 140 million users each month on average.

The use of Apple Maps has increased since its debut in 2012. Being the default iOS mapping solution has certainly helped the tech giant accrue a larger user base. Constantly beefing up the application’s functionality with new features has helped retain users as well. Like Google Maps and Waze, it also has road reporting functionality.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Apple via email Jude via TikTok comment for further information.



