‘I was just here a couple of days ago’: Woman goes to Anytime Fitness. She can’t believe what she finds

A Team USA athlete turned to TikTok to share her shock after discovering her local Anytime Fitness had completely shut down with no notice.

“When you show up to get a nice little lift in after a long day, and this is what you come to at the gym,” Logan Wudi (@loganwudi) tells viewers before turning her camera to record through the glass. “You’re kidding me.”

The branding for the gym was still visible in the TikTok, which has been viewed over 42,000 times. But all of the equipment had been removed, leaving bare concrete floors and a clear sense of abandonment.

According to Wudi, there was a sign on the door that read “We’re closed. Sorry for the inconvenience.” However, it sounds as if that was the only acknowledgement of the location in Houston, Texas, shutting down, as the caption on her video suggested Anytime Fitness hadn’t even given her a heads up this was happening.

“I was just here a couple days ago, and all of a sudden, the gym’s gone. It’s just gone,” she says.

A history of abrupt closures

As of 2021, Anytime Fitness boasted over 4,000 locations worldwide. But sudden closures appear to be a problem its members have complained about repeatedly.

Two years ago, KLKN-TV reported that every Anytime Fitness location in Lincoln, Nebraska, closed overnight without warning. Instead, notices were left on the doors of each gym letting members know how to transfer or cancel their membership within the two subsequent weeks.

A Reddit post from February claims something similar happened with a location in Ottawa, Ontario. The franchise owner shared a video to that location’s Facebook page saying that “as of today, we have been told that we can no longer operate our location.”

Even on Wudi’s TikTok, commenters expressed issues with sudden closures.

“This happened to me a few years ago with them!” wrote one viewer. “Literally went the day before it closed. They never said anything.”

“The same thing happened to mine last year. Anytime fitness just vanished,” another echoed, as a third cited the same problem happening to them six years prior.

“Omg the location here in NC randomly closed too?! I kept seeing people try to go inside but it was locked and empty,” a further user recalled.

What happens when Anytime Fitness locations suddenly close?

According to Anytime Fitness’s website, the cancelation policy varies per location, as they are all “independently owned and operated,” and members are directed to contact their gym directly.

In the case of both the Lincoln and Ottawa locations closing abruptly, members reported being told that their memberships would be canceled automatically within a certain amount of time unless they transferred them to a different location. It’s unclear whether that’s the case here, although the Daily Dot has reached out to Anytime Fitness via email and Wudi via TikTok comment for further information.

