“I am heartbroken”: A scam inviting people onto Amy Poehler’s podcast is running rampant—here’s how to avoid being scammed

Several actors and influencers report that a scammer pretending to be part of the team for the Good Hang podcast hosted by actress and comedian Amy Poehler reached out to them. One actress calls the experience “humiliating,” warning others not to fall for it.

Is an Amy Poehler podcast scam targeting actors?

In a video with over 118,000 views, General Hospital actress Kate Mansi says she and her publicist received a request from “Jake” from Poehler’s Good Hang podcast for an interview.

She says they scheduled a pre-interview call and that she was elated that Poehler wanted to talk to her. The actress hired hair and makeup and adjusted her schedule for the call.

However, she soon realizes that the interview was actually a scam.

“I am heartbroken. And also, if anyone gets an email from a ‘Jake’ at Amy Poehler’s Good Hang production company, do not respond,” she warns. “I’m probably going to go have a good cry about this.”

In a follow-up video, Mansi shares that she feels “humiliated” by the situation and has been impacted emotionally. She says the interview request made her feel “validated.”

However, Mansi isn’t the only person the scammers targeted.

The scam has been targeting influencers

Other influencers have been speaking out about a similar scam involving “Amy Poehler’s podcast” for the past few months.

Scottish tour operator Orkney Uncovered also received an email posing as Poehler’s team, warning others in a Facebook post.

“It’s been a rough couple of days being almost hoodwinked by some scam company trying to be this famous podcast,” he wrote. “I almost fell for the emails about how much they love Kinlay from Orkney Uncovered.”

He then apologized to the people he told in real life about appearing on the podcast, saying, “I should have known that Good Hang with Amy Poehler only speaks to actual celebrities, not some fella in northern Scotland.”

In an Instagram Reel, influencer Taylor Wolfe also says someone posing as a Good Hang worker reached out to her for an interview.

“What a dream, right? Except for I knew it was a scam,” she begins her video, in which she decides to “string them along.”

How did social media react to the scam?

In the comments of Mansi’s video, others suggest that podcast scams are a growing concern. According to an article by Inc., podcast scammers ask interviewees to download software for the interview. Then, they use the software to take control of the guests’ accounts.

“Chelsea Handler just put out a video that someone is posing as her team, also for this. It must be going around rapidly,” one writes.

“This is a common scam with multiple podcasts. I used to work for an influencer and was told to trash those emails. They offer a lot of money, and it seems legit, but it’s not,” another says.

“I got this email too, and keep getting many others like it! The scammers almost hacked one of my accounts a few months ago; now I know not to respond. It’s crazy,” a third adds.

“This has been happening in media circles, too. Fake requests for real shows. Sorry this happened to you,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Good Hang and Mansi for further comment.

