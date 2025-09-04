“You’re at the beach, not a library”: Australian woman calls Americans “screaming” at beach club. Viewers say “screaming where?”

An Australian woman on TikTok claimed that a group of Americans disrupted her relaxing day by being extremely noisy at a beach club. However, the footage she uploaded did not show chaos or “screaming Americans.” Instead, it mostly featured her and her friends laughing on their chairs while other voices blended into the background.

Featured Video

The video and the claims

In her clip, Lucy Peters (@lucpetersss) suggested that nearby American tourists were yelling and disturbing the atmosphere. In her text overlay, she wrote, “When you spend $150 on a daybed just to get sat next to a group of screaming Americans.”

Advertisement

Yet, there was no screaming in the footage. Instead, the recording captured mild conversations and the sound of her group complaining and laughing. Her friend, shown in the video, said that she was “crashing out” over the noise and that she was going to go over to complain, but was never shown doing so.

The video quickly circulated on the platform, gaining 448.8K views and 22.2K likes. Many questioned whether it revealed a genuine annoyance or if it was simply rage-baiting designed to provoke reactions.

One commenter asked, “Is the screaming here with us?” Another pointed out, “The person filming is laughing louder than the group next to you.” Others echoed the same sentiment, with one writing, “Was the screaming more annoying than your staring or laughing?!”

Advertisement

Reddit calls out performative outrage

Although some defended her, most seemed skeptical. One American woman admitted, “I cannot borderline stand being in restaurants because everyone talks at the top of their lungs […] I stand with you on this.”

Nevertheless, critics emphasized that Peters exaggerated how bad the situation was. A viewer listed their points bluntly: “1. There’s no screaming in the video, 2. Girl wants to go to a public beach and expect silence? 3. Out of all the English-speaking countries, how do you know they’re American?”

The clip spread to Reddit’s r/TikTokCringe, where users accused the TikToker of inventing drama. One person argued, “She heard the non-Australian accents and decided to get mad about it. She’s inventing an issue to have with them, which is them talking amongst each other without the Australian accent.”

Advertisement

They went on to add, “But I would’ve loved to have seen her go up to a group of Americans to yell at them. ‘Awwrrr naawwwrr awwwrrre we being too loud outside at the beach??””

Another Redditor recognized the setting. They explained that the location was not a quiet seaside but rather JackieO’s, a trendy gay beach club in Greece. They noted, “Like tables at nightclubs and cabanas at Vegas pool parties. As well as loungers of course. Its gotta be expected that people are gonna be loud.”

Meanwhile, other Redditors treated the video as performative. One asked sarcastically, “So did your friend stand on business? Did she go yell at them ??” Others joked about cultural differences, with one remarking, “If you think this is loud i would hate to see your reaction to anyone from Latin America 😅.”

Advertisement

Ultimately, the majority concluded that the TikTok exaggerated a normal beach club scene. Viewers seemed to agree that her frustration said more about her expectations than about Americans themselves.

@lucpetersss did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.