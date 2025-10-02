“Punk rock parm”: An American cheesemonger from Philly won the World Cheese Competition for the first time ever

An American cheesemonger and TikToker becomes the first to win the prestigious World Cheese Competition in France. Fans of her social media page react to the historic win.

Did an American win the World Cheese Competition?

Philadelphia-based TikToker Emilia D’Albero (@punkrockparmigiano) won gold at the “Cheesemonger Olympics” with partner Courtney Johnson, according to Dextero. The pair was the first American all-women team to attend the event.

The World Cheese Competition includes several challenges, including written tests, tastings, and cutting skills examinations.

“It definitely made me feel a sort of responsibility to portray American cheesemongers as well as I could,” she tells Dextero. “I want people to know that cheese is for everyone. It’s not just for the wealthy; it’s something that anyone can enjoy. A good cheesemaker will never make you feel unwelcome.”

On TikTok, D’Albero shares their love of cheesemongering, sharing her day-to-day as an expert in Philadelphia. She shares how popular cheese is made and how cheesemongers cut and present the product for consumers.

Their page has garnered over 170,000 followers, with many viral videos.

How did viewers react to her win?

In a post on the subreddit r/nottheonion, commenters react to D’Albero’s historic win in France. Many make cheese puns in celebration.

“First an American Pope, now this? Sacre Bleu!” one writes, noting it’s been a big year for Americans in Europe.

“I’m generally not a fan of Philly, but congrats to them. Punk rock Parm? Damn….way to do it,” another says.

“What a ‘grate’ achievement! I’m actually a judge at the American Cheesemongers Invitational…so cool to see us winning at MdF!” a third adds.

“If anything, Philly put the world cheese competition on the board,” a fourth comments.

“Honestly? Great excuse to buy some fancy cheese tomorrow. Congrats to her!” another viewer remarks.

The Daily Dot reached out to D’Albero for further comment.

