“This is literally the future”: Tourist in China rents robotic legs for under $1,000—Americans joke it’d cost 10x more here

An American tourist’s shocked video about trying out robotic legs in China is making the rounds—and it’s pretty wild to watch.

Christian Grossi (@christian.grossi) told viewers on TikTok that he and his friend were walking past a stand in Zhangjiajie National Park when they were offered the opportunity to try out “robotic legs” for free. It was a fascinating opportunity they couldn’t pass up, so naturally they filmed the experience, as well.

The two videos show the seller giving the Americans a full demonstration—strapping them into what he called a Sport Assist Robot, showing them how to change the mode, and explaining the AI system that he says can recognize when someone is walking.

“This is literally the future,” Grossi said, laughing. “I’m running with a robot!”

Between both videos, he demonstrated walking, running, and going up and down stairs.

“These robotic legs are so crazy, you can control how much power and sometimes it doesn’t even feel like you are walking,” Grossi wrote in the caption.

What is the purpose of robotic legs?

These particular products are sold in the park to help with hiking in the area, according to Grossi’s video. That’s also in line with previous news coverage of “robotic exoskeletons” used by tourists who want to climb the more than 7000 steps of Mount Tai but don’t quite have the fortitude.

But there are clearly other uses for them as well, such as helping people who have problems walking in their daily life. Grossi noted that it would make a huge different for people with “any sort of knee problem,” particularly when it comes to stairs. He described it as feeling as if the robot was lifting his legs for him to climb upward, without him putting any effort in himself.

“They have a secondary mode that you can switch when you’re going down so that, basically, it saves your knees when they’re impacting the ground,” he said, before demonstrating. “I’m going down and this little lever is pushing up so it feels like I’m walking on pillows. This is insane.”

The future of walking?

The videos have gotten somewhat mixed responses online. Some people think it’s lazy, or assume it couldn’t be any better than similar exoskeleton products that are already available for U.S. consumers. Whether that’s true or not, what’s clear is that a lot of people had never seen something like this casually in action, and were as impressed as Grossi was by the end of the TikToks.

“I have Parkinson’s and struggle walking this would literally be life changing for someone like me,” wrote @fitnessbyyoneyama.

“China’s approach to AI is very different than in the west,” @kosheysplace suggested. “Their focus is to improve everyday lives immediately.”

“While we’re fighting over Tylenol, China is evolving,” another joked.

The price point was also a shocker, both to viewers and Grossi—just $950.

“$1000 in China but if the US makes it that’s gonna be $10,000+,” one viewer claimed.

“In America, once you’ve overpaid for the robot legs, you’ll be required to download the app and pay an annual or monthly fee for usage access,” said another.

You know what? Sounds about right.

