If you’ve ever had to walk through an airport, you’ve probably seen an exclusive “lounge” for travelers. Nestled away from all the hustle and bustle, they may appear to be esoteric fixtures of hidden luxury to some.

Depending on which airport terminal you’re waiting for your flight in, lounges can seem like appealing options. Oftentimes, finding a vacant seat near your gate can be an impossible task. Furthermore, flight delays, which have become more common in recent years, could have you yearning for more comfortable seating areas. Not to mention, lounge seats are far superior to sitting cross-legged on the floor near an outlet fixed to a pillar when you’re in need of a charge.

This is where airport lounges come in handy, especially for frequent fliers. Folks who pay for access to these areas or enjoy them as a credit card holder are afforded certain amenities.

However, TikToker Lisa Opie (@lisaopie_) a self-proclaimed “Miami girlie that travels a lot,” isn’t so impressed with lounge offerings. Or, at the very least, the American Express Centurion Lounge in one airport she found herself in during a recent trip.

She documented her experience in a TikTok that has 789,000 views. Opie says in the video’s hashtag that she was given access to the lounge for being an Amex Platinum cardholder. Furthermore, it seems that in addition to having her own dedicated seating area, the lounge provides food for members.

What is the Amex Centurion Lounge?

In Opie’s video, several people line up outside of the Centurion Lounge. It appears numerous other travelers also had access to the area, which miffed Opie. In fact, she writes in a caption for the video that “the Amex Centurion Lounge is giving soup kitchen.”

Moreover, she writes in a text overlay for the video, “I’d rather just pay for food.”

According to American Express’ website, Platinum Card holders can access the lounge. Complimentary access is given to two guests at Hong Kong, London Heathrow, and all available U.S. airports. In order to gain entry to this zone free of charge, however, cardholders must spend a minimum of $75,000 in a “calendar year.”

Furthermore, if cardholders want to add extra members on top of this, extra charges apply. It’s $50 per adult guest per visit and $30 “for children aged 2 through 17 with proof of age.” An American Express Platinum card comes with a $695-a-year cardholder fee.

However, Platinum Amex cardholders who haven’t spent a year’s salary on their cards within 12 months can still enter the lounge. They just have to pay a $50 cover charge to get in. The financial institution goes on to state that space in the lounge is “subject to availability.” Which could ultimately explain the line in Opie’s video.

What’s in the lounge?

According to The Points Guy, the lounges offer a variety of perks. “Seasonally inspired foods designed by renowned local chefs” are part of the Centurion experience. These meals are covered under a guest’s complimentary access/$50 cover charge. For some commuters, the meals could be worth the price of admission alone. Anyone who’s spent $17 for a bottle of water and a protein bar may attest to that.

And if you enjoy downing a boozy beverage or two, then the $50 entry fee seems even more appealing. That’s because Centurion Lounges often feature “curated wine lists” and “location-specific cocktails.” Again, these are almost always offered to members free of charge with no additional payment.

The website also detailed that America has 15 different Centurion lounges—most of which are located in the nation’s most highly trafficked airports.

They are as follows:

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City

LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) near Washington, D.C.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Worldwide

Additionally, there are 11 other international airports that also have Centurion lounges:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai, India

Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in New Delhi

Heathrow Airport (LHR) in London

Hong Kong International Airport (HKG)

Melbourne Airport (MEL) in Australia

Mexico City International Airport (MEX), four lounges

Ministro Pistarini International Airport (EZE) in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Monterrey International Airport (MTY) in Mexico, two lounges

Sao Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU)

Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN)

Sydney Airport (SYD)

While not all of the lounges are the same, they generally feature more or less the same amenities. Members can enjoy more capacious seating arrangements and chairs. Furthermore, many are outfitted with their own dedicated outlets and USB charging ports. There are swivel-style desktops to make it easier for folks to work on a laptop.

Some locations, such as the one in Las Vegas, even feature “semi-private” workspaces. The Sin City airport location has a conference room and a “shower suite.”

It’s not uncommon for many Centurion lounges to feature spa services for guests as well.

At JFK International Airport in New York, there’s a family room for weary commuters to take advantage of. It also sports a coffee bar. If any of these features pique your interest, you could check out Amex’s Centurion Lounge website for more info.

It seems that Opie isn’t the only qualifying Centurion lounge member with capacity gripes.

“So this happened twice at LAX and I just paid to go somewhere else. Cancelling my Amex platinum card after this year. Flip side, went to chase Sapphire lounge and it was great,” one said.

“And the food is lukewarm and has been pawed at by hundreds,” another alleged.

Some users believe that there’s another way to ensure the lounges feel “premium” again. And that’s by jacking up the price of a membership. “Needs to be double the annual fee so the lounges can be an experience again,” they wrote.

Another echoed the sentiment. “Make Platinum annual fee $2k,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Opie via TikTok comment and American Express via email for further information.

