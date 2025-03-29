‘It wasn’t until I got to my Airbnb…’: American Airlines passenger falls asleep on plane. Then she wakes up with a braid in her hair

Mid- to long-haul flights can be an ideal way for one to catch some Zs—but as TikToker Danielle (@realdanieb) found out, this can come with some hair-related risks.

“Man that braided my hair while I was asleep on the plane, I need you to come forth immediately,” she said in the courtroom-style clip. “Let me get my emails prepared for you guys, because we’re gonna get into some things real quick.”

She then went on to explain that she took an early morning American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles, and insisted she was asleep for the duration of it.

“When I get on the plane, I don’t sleep. I hibernate, OK?” she said. “As soon as the plane takes off, I’m knocked out.”

Danielle then added that she was awoken by a strange shuttering sound. However, the window shades of the person in front of her and the person behind her were both down.

A disturbed slumber

“So I’m like, who’s taking pictures? I don’t pay no mind to it, because if you want to take pictures on plane, that’s none of my business,” she added. “I’m just trying to get to my destination.”

Danielle said it wasn’t until she was at her Airbnb later on that she discovered the braid in her hair—and that’s when it “dawned on [her]” that the person sitting behind her had braided her hair. This, Danielle said, left her “deeply disturbed.” She then urged the passenger to make themselves known.

“I just need you to come forward and discuss why you thought it was OK to braid a woman’s hair while she was asleep,” she said.

“Don’t touch people’s heads or people while they’re asleep. It’s weird and it’s creepy. Don’t touch people in general that you don’t know,” she reiterated.

The video has amassed 1.2 million views as of Saturday. The Daily Dot reached out to Danielle via Instagram and TikTok comment.

‘American Hairlines’

In the comments, users were more than happy to join in on the joke. Several made reference to ‘The Midnight Barber,’ a skit from the comedy show The Mighty Boosh wherein Noel Fielding’s character cuts people’s hair while they’re asleep. Others came up with puns of their own, like “American Hairlines.” But another commenter hit the nail on the head when they said, “This is so invasive and yet so funny but I’m sorry that happened to you.”

In a follow-up video, which was structured in an entertaining “breaking news” format, Danielle revealed that she hasn’t yet heard from American Airlines or the perpetrator—who she dubbed the “Braid Bandit.”

Ultimately, this experience isn’t too unusual. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, many unhinged customers have boarded American Airlines flights, among them the lady who went mega-viral for declaring: “this mother*****r is not real.” Has the Braid Bandit taken her crown for the most unhinged American Airlines passenger? Danielle certainly thinks so.

American Airlines didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.



