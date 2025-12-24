“Race to the bottom”: American Airlines cuts bonus miles for economy flyers

American Airlines is facing renewed criticism after quietly changing its loyalty program to exclude basic economy passengers from earning bonus miles or loyalty points.

The policy shift, which took effect this week, is the latest example of airlines cutting perks for cost-conscious travelers while insisting the changes are necessary to “remain competitive.”

For many flyers already frustrated by rising fees and shrinking benefits, the move feels like yet another signal that economy passengers are no longer worth rewarding.

No bonus miles for the “cheap” seats

On Dec. 17, 2025, American Airlines changed its policy on “basic economy” ticket holders earning bonus miles for free flights. No more miles or loyalty points for the most affordable seats, but they still get a tiny bag of pretzels.

“We routinely evaluate our fare products to remain competitive in the marketplace,” the company’s X account said in a reply. “Customers who purchase a Basic Economy ticket on December 17, 2025 and beyond will not earn AAdvantage miles or Loyalty Points towards AAdvantage status.”

“Basic Economy customers will continue to receive one free personal item and one free carry-on bag, free snacks, soft drinks and in-flight entertainment. Main Cabin fares continue to earn 5 AAdvantage miles per dollar spent.”

American provided the same statement to the Daily Dot in an email.

CNBC reports that American Airlines has “fallen behind” Delta and United, failing to court those seeking luxury trips following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those airlines and others have come under fire for also cutting benefits for passengers who don’t want to pay thousands to fly. In July, Southwest Airlines axed its free bags policy for all but its most valued Rapid Rewards program members.

Meanwhile, Delta and United face class action lawsuits over selling more expensive window seats not actually next to a window.

The more airlines cut perks and nickel-and-dime flyers, the angrier people get.

“These companies hate the middle class so much”

The response to policy changes like this always includes declarations that customers will switch airlines. Of course, if they’re all pulling the same stunts, flyers may end up shuffling between companies until it hardly matters.

Still, American may see a little drop in business after this, especially considering the timing.

“This is a terrible idea,” wrote @PhillyFlying on X. “Despite AA being by far the most convenient airline for me, I’ll be forced to consider my other options if loyalty is being degraded like this.”

“@AmericanAir, as a longtime frequent flier and recent credit card holder, this is profoundly disappointing,” said @MarianHillMusic.

“Flying is both a beautiful luxury and a modern necessity, and to penalize both loyal customers and those with hopes of status, feels tone deaf at a time when affordability is top of mind for the vast majority of your customers.”

“These companies hate the middle class so much it’s hilarious at this point,” declared @Cringethiast. “@Delta did the same thing with their basic economy fares, no miles earned, even as a ‘long-time’ credit card holder.”

“You would think that in a competitive environment with multiple companies offering the same service, airlines would be fighting to provide the best service at the lowest cost for customers,” wrote @i_need_top.

“Somehow it’s become a race to the bottom to see which airline can be sh*ttiest.”

