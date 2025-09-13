Glee star Amber Riley reacts to a Glee fan’s wild “tramp stamp” in a Cameo for her birthday. Other fans react to the extreme lower back tattoo.

What did Amber Riley say about the Glee fan’s tattoo?

In a video with over 552,000 views, celebrity video message platform Cameo posts Riley’s reaction to the lower back tattoo. The video shows a screenshot of the tattoo, which says “andthatswhatyoumissedon GLEE” in bold letters on the fan’s mid-lower back.

“Is that tattoo real?” Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on the musical comedy, says while laughing.

“I’ve seen some real crazy [expletive]. I’m quite speechless. I’ve seen some Glee tattoos. I’ve never seen a Glee tramp stamp.”

Riley assures the fan that if she likes the tattoo, she “loves it.” The actress also wishes the fan a happy 30th birthday.

“You are undeniably a huge Glee fan,” Riley remarks. “No judgment. We listen and we don’t judge.”

Riley tries to stifle her laughter for the rest of the clip.

“I hope you do not live to regret that tattoo,” she says at the end of the clip.

How did fans react to the “tramp stamp”?

In the comments, other Glee fans react to the bold tattoo.

“The truth is that this tattoo is quite strange. What’s going through that person’s head for getting it? I don’t understand,” one commenter says.

“This is SO camp, I love it lol,” another writes.

“I have this tattoo saved to my Pinterest and I have full intention to get it,” a third adds.

Others guess how Riley reacted when she first saw the tattoo.

“She’s about to send that tattoo to every glee member she’s friends with,” one jokes.

“Oh lord, when they make Miss Amber P. Riley speechless, you know something’s up,” another says.

