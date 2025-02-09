‘Amazon playing w y’all fr’: Customer discovers new Amazon truck on the road. Will its unconventional design mean longer delivery times?

You might start to see a new Amazon delivery truck in your neighborhood or Amazon delivery bike? The video of Amazon’s new delivery truck has viewers perplexed.

Amazon’s bike delivery trucks

A recent video shows an Amazon delivery driver in a strange new truck in New York City. The person recording, @xeverydaypeople, goes up to the driver.

“Bro, how’s that? Pedal with the battery? You don’t need a license?” they ask the driver. “Nope,” the driver replies after confirming you need to pedal the car on. The side of the truck says that it’s an “E-Assisted Vehicle.”

@xeverydaypeople pans to the back of the truck to show that it has no license plate. The car also has no side doors.

Viewers are skeptical of this pedal-to-start truck

“Save money on fuel cost, have the employee provide the energy instead,” one comment reads.

“Amazon don’t even want you getting any rest while driving to the next stop,” another chimed in.

“Sneaky way to get around the road rules,” another person noted.

“I understand the space issue due to multiple stops and traffic but give the poor man a heater or enclosed cab for those colder days,” sympathized another.

As another comment mentioned, it also requires the driver to exert more energy than if they were driving a truck because they have to pedal the vehicle to start it.

@xeverydaypeople video has 113,000 likes and has 2,100,000 views as of Saturday.

The Daily Dot has previously covered Amazon delivery trucks, like this truck that got into an accident with a customer.

Why these bike trucks?

While there is not much information about the new trucks in the United States, they seem to have been around for a while in other places. A 2022 article on the Verge reports on a similar-looking vehicle being used in the U.K. for Amazon deliveries. The trucks there look almost identical to the one seen in New York. According to the article, these bike trucks are part of Amazon’s sustainability efforts.

As detailed in a U.K. press release, “Our new electric cargo bikes are part of Amazon’s commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions across our operations by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement. This is a proud moment for our team, and great news for customers across the city who will benefit from zero-emissions deliveries to their door,” said Connor Ashford, the Senior Delivery Station Manager at Amazon in Norwich. The e-cargo bikes are part of a £300 million investment to decarbonize the Amazon’s U.K. delivery transportation system.

Avoiding congestion pricing?

In the caption to @xeverydaypeople’s video, they write, “Newest NYC vehicle. No congestion toll avoided.”

They are referring to a new toll, congestion pricing, in New York City for anyone entering Manhattan past 60th Street. The toll has been met with lots of opposition from commuters. Perhaps this toll has something to do with the use of these bike trucks as some viewers think.

“No congestion fee . Rich get richer,” someone wrote.

“No congestion toll,” another echoed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amazon for comment via email and to @xeverydaypeople for comment via TikTok message and comment.



