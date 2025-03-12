‘COUNT YOUR DAYS’: Customer orders sprinkles from Amazon. Then they see how they were packaged

Amazon sells a variety of grocery items, which can be shipped straight to your home without needing to make a trip to the grocery store. But what one woman discovered in her package of sprinkles could deter others from ordering food items from Amazon.

Featured Video

In a video with over 530,000 views, TikToker @audruhhh shares a picture of the inside of an Amazon envelope, which was supposed to contain a small jar of sprinkles.

Instead, the sprinkles sit at the bottom of the envelope with no sign of their original container.

On-screen text reads, “To the Amazon worker who packed my order, count your days bc why are my St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles just loose in the bag???”

Advertisement

The caption reads, “I get they are trying to be eco friendly but ????????”

Does Amazon send food items without original packaging?

In the comments, viewers expressed their shock at the loose sprinkles.

“This is so diabolical,” one wrote.

Advertisement

“That is wild,” another exclaimed. The TikToker responded, “I was SO UPSET.”

While Amazon offers an option for eco-conscious shoppers to opt out of additional Amazon packaging for some items—instead sending the item in its original package—there is not an official option to remove the original packaging for the product. When it comes to food items, maintaining the original package is important to avoid contamination.

What should you do if something is wrong with your Amazon package?

This isn’t the first time an Amazon shopper has received a potentially contaminated package. The Daily Dot previously reported that another shopper found small bugs in her order.

Advertisement

However, food items from Amazon—like the loose sprinkles—may not be able to be returned or refunded. One Redditor says they were denied a refund after receiving a damaged case of energy drinks.

But according to Amazon’s website, Amazon Fresh allows shoppers to request a refund, so the TikToker may be able to get her money back for the loose sprinkles.

The Daily Dot reached out to @audruhhh via direct message. We also emailed Amazon for further information.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.