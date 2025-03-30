‘Now ima do the opposite of what you asked’: Amazon driver pulls up to apartment building. Then he takes a closer look at customer’s delivery notes

Being an Amazon driver can be a gruelling role—for many workers, customers taking the time to issue clear, correct instructions makes all the difference. So, Amazon driver Big B (@santaclausnephew) issued a public PSA on TikTok after one nonesensical delivery note too many.

In the clip, which has amassed 8,578 views, B shared his latest delivery note after urging folks to “Please update your delivery notes.”

He showed viewers the delivery note, which read, in all caps, “PLEASE LEAVE AT THE REAR DOOR!!!” B then panned the camera to the customer’s home.

“[Expletive], this is an apartment complex,” he exclaimed. “There is no rear door! And stop [expletive] yelling at me.”

Fellow drivers could relate

For B, there were two problems with the delivery note: its instructions, and its tone—and fellow delivery drivers in the commenters on the video agreed.

Regarding the tone of the delivery note, one commenter said, “I HATEEE when they use all caps, like [expletive] who tf are you talking to because ik it isn’t me. I’m not ur servant.”

“These notes are just getting more ridiculous everyday!” another added. “I wanna yell at them right back, cuz why tf u yelling at me through your damn notes… Bet u won’t in my face!”

While a third admitted, “I always get a kick out of the all caps notes. I try to ask myself which one of my coworkers were the cause of the customers rage lmao.”

As for the note’s instructions, one commenter joked, “They want you to Spider-Man up the balcony.”

Another commenter poked fun at how convoluted these notes could get, writing, “I like the double notes, leave at gate – do not leave at gate, bring to garage.”

On the other side of the coin, customers also shared their perspectives in the comment section too. Explaining the all caps, one wrote, “It’s cus I DO UPDATE MINE AND NONE OF YOU PUT IT WHERE I SAID.”

“Drivers don’t follow notes anyway,” another commented. “So I’m not going to update it.”

As reported by the Daily Dot, B previously went viral for complaining about those who order Dr. Elsey’s 40lb bag of cat litter. Not only did he find them heavy, but also so many customers ordered it, he’d have to lug the bags to several different addresses.

B didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot’s reached out to Amazon via email.

