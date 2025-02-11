‘It’s gotta go’: Expert issues warning about keeping aluminum foil in your kitchen. Is it really so dangerous?

Common kitchen supplies—the aluminum foil used to protect cookware, scented trash bags that keep garbage from stinking up the kitchen, or the common canola oil ready for frying—are a source of controversy among health experts.

Health professionals of different backgrounds have shared varying opinions on what is safe to keep in homes, especially in your kitchen around food.

One doctor has taken to social media to warn viewers of these everyday, commonplace items, for a few different reasons.

In the video posted to Instagram that has drawn over 8 million views, Dr. Tarek Pacha (@mysuperherofoods) says he recommends avoiding these four things in the kitchen.

“Four things that I would ban from my kitchen immediately,” he says in the video. “I’m Dr. Pacha, a functional urologist and surgeon here to challenge the status quo.”

Why does Dr. Pacha warn against aluminum foil?

Aluminum foil is the first household object he has concerns with. It particularly involves using it in cooking.

“If you’re grilling with it, or baking with it, it’s got to go,” Dr. Pacha claims. “Aluminum actually leeches into our food, especially with high heat and/or acidic food. High aluminum is also associated with kidney disease, neurotoxicity, and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. It’s also been shown to interfere with calcium absorption, and therefore weaken our bones. I recommend stainless steel baking sheets.”

Is this true?

While advice may differ from doctor to doctor based on their specialty and experience, it is generally accepted that the amount of aluminum consumed from use in cooking day to day is considered safe.

However, the scenarios highlighted by Dr. Pacha—high-heat cooking and cooking with acidic foods—can increase the amount of aluminum leeching into food.

What are Dr. Pacha’s other warnings?

“No. 2: Scented garbage bags,” he says. “These bags contain chemicals such as phthalates and VOCs, which can trigger headaches, stimulate asthma and worsen respiratory issues. Not to mention they’re also endocrine disruptors. We opt for the unscented bags.”

“No. 3: Seed oils,” he says. “These oils are better suited for machines rather than cooking. We utilize these oils, they produce severe, inflammatory products such as HNE, which lead to many, many chronic diseases. Guys, opt for butter, ghee, tallow, they’re a much better option.”

“No. 4: Styrofoam utensils,” he says. “Styrofoam can leech carcinogenic materials such as styrene and benzene, especially when heated. Don’t even think about microwaving them. Better yet, avoid them altogether. Guys, especially be careful with your kids. They tend to bite them, and actually ingest them. They’re impossible to recycle, and inflammable. We like to use stainless steel, glass or even metal.”

These recommendations, he says, can prevent the health issues presented by each element individually from piling up.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Pacha via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

What does research say about these household items?

When it comes to scented trash bags, the fragrance used to mask the smell of trash can present issues for people who are allergic, and might run the risk of messing with hormones for people who are sensitive to them.

Styrofoam is generally not recommended for the actual preparation of food, for the reasons Dr. Pacha mentioned, especially when it comes to heating.

What about seed oils?

According to the American Heart Association, seed oils may be inflammatory, but the amount of inflammation produced is not necessarily harmful. Rather, the AHA places concern on ultraprocessed foods, which do often contain seed oils, than the seed oils themselves.

Calling out misinformation

Some viewers were skeptical of Pacha’s expertise for this advice.

“Hot take: being a surgeon/neurologist doesn’t make you smart about food and these are all easily searchable tips that originate from nutritionists and functional med practitioner,” one commenter wrote.

“I thought we’ve moved on from some of this misinformation,” another said. “Can’t believe people are still going on about seed oils and aluminum foil.”

“So basically don’t use anything, eat anything, wear any clothes everything is a disease a disease trigger,” a third said. “What are we to do??”

Others were frustrated by the idea that items he named—like aluminum foil and seed oils—could be such a hazardous tool, as they frequently use it in their cooking.

“I wrap my fish pan in foil and my Salmon in foil. I cook my chicken wings in foil… How a black man supposed to live?” one commenter wrote.

“Crap. I knew the others, but aluminum foil,” another said. “I had no idea!”

“In Sri Lanka we mostly use Coconut oil for our food,” a third wrote. “Is it good in your opinion?”

