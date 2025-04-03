‘What does it mean?’: Couple walks into Aldi. Then man turns a pineapple upside down in the shopping cart

A woman reveals that her husband turned a pineapple upside down in their shopping cart on a recent trip to Aldi.

TikTok user Nates1980 (@nates1980) is an account run by a wife, mother, and property manager based in Florida. She posted a video with her joke on March 31, and it has since amassed 390,000 views.

In the video, Nates1980’s husband is standing in the wine aisle at Aldi with a pineapple upside down in his shopping cart. The on-screen text reads, “When your husband tries to be funny and walks around Aldi with an upside down pineapple it gets really interesting.”

In the caption, Nates1980 confirms this is just a joke.

What does an upside down pineapple mean?

According to Men’s Health, the pineapple (upside down or right side up) can indicate a person is non-monogamous or part of a couple looking to participate in adult activities with other couples. This is also sometimes called partner swapping or “swinging.”

As the article notes, you might see this symbol in your neighborhood, at the grocery store, on TikTok, and of course, on dating apps. If some accounts are accurate, you can indeed get approached at the grocery store using this method.

It’s important to note that there are other symbols to indicate non-monogamy. They include a black ring on a person’s right hand, anklets and toe rings, switching a wedding ring to the right hand, and pink or purple decorations.

This is apparently so widespread on cruise ships that Carnival Cruise Line announced last year it would ban upside-down pineapples as decorations for stateroom doors, as reported by Travel Pulse in November.

Viewers react

In the comments, one segment of users said they immediately understood the joke and found it hilarious. Others are simply out of the loop.

“This cracked me up!!!! Did he get any action?” wrote one user.

“Hubby is testing the waters,” joked a second user.

“I work at Aldi and had a married couple give me their number,” wrote a third user.

Another user said, “My wife does this to be funny. One day it’s gonna get attention she is not expecting.”

Someone else said, “What does it mean?” Nates1980 replied, “FYKYK.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nates1980 via TikTok for comment.

