“Literally leave me alone”: Alabama Barker hits back at the response to her dad buying her lingerie for Christmas

Alabama Barker—of the extended Kardashian universe—stunned fans with a Christmas haul that included Agent Provocateur lingerie from her dad. The influencer said that her step-mom, Kourtney Kardashian, picked out most of it, but the fact that it was still from Barker’s father left a lot of folks with questions.

All in all, her Christmas gifts may have totaled over $250,000, which could be the most obscene detail coming out of this drama.

Bras, panties, and corsets, from dad

Over the weekend, Barker showed off her Christmas gift haul in a nearly nine-minute TikTok video. With her dad being Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and her mom a Kardashian, the sheer extravagance of it all was no surprise.

What shocked many viewers wasn’t the $24,000 Hermès Birkin or the $32,000 Cartier bracelet, but the source of the lingerie.

“So, my dad went a little crazy in Agent Provocateur,” she said in the video.

“Kourtney picked out most of it, and then the girl knows me there, so she, like, gave recommendations of what I like.”

This included four corsets, multiple sheer robes, and a pile of bras and panties.

The grossed-out reactions to this part of the haul were so strong that Alabama posted a response video days later.

“Hold on, I have to go on a [expletive] rant,” she started. “Why the [expletive] are you guys trying to make this lingerie thing a thing. It’s never going to be a thing, Gretchen!”

In this video, she denies that her dad was ever in Agent Provocateur picking out lingerie for his child.

“You think my dad’s like, ‘I’m going to pick out my daughter’s lingerie’? No. It was on my Christmas list, and he wanted to make it happen for me, so he let Kourtney go pick out the lingerie,” she claimed. “God forbid a girl wanted cute panties and bras.”

“Literally leave me alone,” she concludes.

“One hell of a sentence”

No amount of response or explanation TikTok videos is going to make this go away quietly. Word soon spread to Reddit, where people in the Kardashian sub aired their thoughts and feelings.

“‘My dad went a little crazy at agent provocateur’ is something no girl should say,” declared u/crisscrossed.

Redditor u/weirdhoney216 called it “one hell of a sentence.” On Alabama’s TikTok video, the top comment expresses a similar sentiment.

@daniellejfx/TikTok

“I would die at my dad seeing my underwear, and I’m 46,” said u/Cancerkilla. “I just…cannot imagine…. him buying me underwear, let alone LINGERIE!?!”

Some, however, definitely believed that Travis did not do that shopping himself.

“She did a Christmas haul and her gifts totaled over $200,000,” u/Ok_Geologist403 pointed out. “Let’s be real, her ‘parents’ sent an assistant to pick up her Christmas list.”

Perhaps the focus should be on that dollar amount. On Instagram, Tracie Egan Morrissey meticulously added up the price of each gift Barker showed off and determined that the total was likely over $250,000.

