‘When I did this I got put on a list’: Woman says plane’s air conditioning broke. Then she did this to combat the heat

There are few things worse in life than a hot plane ride, but how far would you go to cool down? In a viral video amassing 953,000 views, Leah Kate (@leahkatemusic) revealed her answer to that question.

As she looks into the camera, holding a pamphlet over her chest, the on-screen caption reads, “If you think you’re extra, I took my top off on the plane because the air con broke, and I used the safety guide to cover myself.”

In the comments section, reactions to this admission were mixed.

One described it as a “typical boss move,” while another said it was “something [they’d] do.”

“That would suck,” a third added. “I hope you’re alright.” While a fourth said, “I aspire to this ‘don’t give a [expletive]’ energy.”

Other comments, however, were less impressed by the stunt.

“And yet everyone else managed to keep their clothes [on],” one commenter wrote. “When I did this I got put on a list,” another joked. While a third said, “Nah, exposing yourself in public ain’t the move, and I hope someone complained to the airline.”

Can you take your clothes off on a plane?

While there are no specific rules against taking clothes off on a plane, airlines tend to have specific dress codes for “too revealing” outfits. For instance, model Olivia Culpo was told to cover up her get-up, which consisted of biking shorts and a sports bra with a hoodie, before boarding an American Airlines flight. Similarly, back in 2021, an Alaska Airlines passenger was escorted off a flight for wearing a crop top and shorts.

Another highly-publicized case involved a passenger who, according to CNN, is named Lisa Archbold. She claimed she was “treated like a criminal” and escorted off the plane for being braless on a flight with a partly opaque t-shirt. While the specific airline Kate was on hasn’t been stated, it’s likely that their policies would lead to a similar outcome for her if she were discovered.

There’s also the question of public decency. Legally, public indecency is said to have occurred if one of the following is performed in a public place: sexual intercourse, a “lewd” exposure of sexual organs, “a lewd appearance in a state of partial or complete nudity,” or a “lewd caress” or “indecent fondling” of someone in public.

Kate didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email and TikTok comment.

