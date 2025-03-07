‘This is actually a very common thing’: Guest goes into Airbnb hot tub. Then she notices something on her skin

Want to avoid getting an Airbnb mystery rash? This skincare pro says don’t dip your toe into your rental’s amenities.

Maximum Skin aka esthetician Justin Spracklin (@maximumskin) is letting his viewers know they might want to avoid that attractive Jacuzzi their host offers.

Luxurious? Sure. But Spracklin claims you might come home with some unwanted side-effects.

Spracklin posted the video to his Instagram account in October 2024. It now has over 228,464 likes.

‘Notorious breeding ground’

Spracklin’s video opens with footage of a woman displaying a severe rash over most of her torso. Scarlet dots cover her stomach, sides, and back. Screen text from the original video reads, “POV you went in an Airbnb hot tub.”

After giving his signature wide-eyed reaction, Spracklin begins. “Although I used to have a hot tub and it was well-maintained, this is not a place where you’ll ever see me dipping my body into.”

“Hot tubs are notorious for being breeding grounds for bacteria because they are the perfect ideal conditions for them to thrive,” he claims.

“Hopefully this person got their rash cleared up and moving forward they avoid the hot tubs.”

In the video’s accompanying text, Spracklin states, “Hot tubs are one of the easiest ways to get a bacterial infection because it’s the perfect conditions for bacteria to thrive.”

He then writes, “I’m also not a big public pools/waters in general, so that might be my own thing.”

Are hot tubs really that gross?

Spracklin has warned about public amenities in the past. In December of 2023, The Daily Dot reported on his video warning people to avoid using the make-up testers at Sephora.

“A short recap: a study was done where testers were swabbed at various department stores and they found fungus, mold, and FECES,” he advised his viewers.

But Airbnb mystery rash? Are hot tubs as gross as all that?

Primrose Freestone, a Senior Lecturer in Clinical Microbiology at the University of Leicester, said “yes” to ABC News in a 2023 article.

“Whatever we have on our skin we deposit into the warm water swirling around us. This includes the 100mg or so of feces that is usually present between our [buttocks].”

But, that isn’t all. Freestone notes, “While you’re relaxing in the warm water, you’ll likely breathe in or swallow your hot tub partner’s body’s bacteria, viruses, and fungi.”

And that means the people who are in the tub with you. But what about those who used it before you?

Owners are advised to completely change the water in their hot tubs at least every three months. If you don’t have any record of how often your host does that? Best to avoid the “extra” during your stay.

“Improperly maintained public hot tubs can lead to outbreaks of infections by human-associated bacteria which survive well in water,” ABC states.

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb via email for a statement.

Viewers agree

Viewer @gabrielfeeley noted, “I’m a Chemist but I think the technical word for hot tub water is ‘bacteria broth’ some Biochemist or Biologist please chime in.”

Another guest wrote, “I don’t even trust the shower enough to walk in barefoot in an Airbnb, let alone a hot tub…”

One person stated, “Working in derm def ruined my love for hot tubs.”

Another added, “A lot of times, hotels and facilities don’t keep up with them or keep improper maintenance records…. hard pass!”

However, some viewers were not convinced of the risk.

“I’ve been in so many tubs already and never had this happen. you don’t have to avoid every [expletive] tub, my god. It can happen or not,” @florakitz stated.

Another viewer theorized, “Looks like she slept in that Airbnb bed and got bit by them Airbnb bed bugs.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Spracklin via email and TikTok direct message for further comment.

