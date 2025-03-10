‘Not them accidentally admitting’: Woman gets message from Airbnb host about what’s happening in the shower. They outed themselves

An influencer is going viral on TikTok after sharing the unnerving text she claims she received from her Airbnb host.

Charlotte (@babycharlotte1), who has 534,000 followers, says she was renting an Airbnb when she received a message from the home’s host at some point during her stay.

The host, only identified as Candice, says via text message that she noticed Charlotte partaking in “some forbidden activities in the shower and pool.” While it’s not clear what specifically Candice is referring to, the content creator said in one TikTok video that she was doing “bop activities.”

“I am so angry and scared right now,” Charlotte says after receiving the text.

As of Sunday, her most-watched video detailing the two’s exchange had amassed more than 2.3 million views.

What happened at the Airbnb?

It’s unclear from Charlotte’s video how far along she was in her stay before receiving the text. Based on the timing of past videos, though, we can deduce that she was likely there for one to two days before Candice reached out.

Charlotte suggests she took advantage of the Airbnb’s amenities—such as its pool and shower. But she says she was surprised to receive a text from the host. Especially since she essentially admitted to watching Charlotte.

In one video, Charlotte shows viewers a screenshot of the text she received.

“Hello sorry to disturb you i’ve just been reviewing the footage on the security cameras and noticed some forbidden activities in the shower and pool, we kindly ask our guests to contain themselves while in our property. We ask for you to [refrain] from these sorts of behaviours or we will be forced to ask you to leave. On a more positive note we hope you enjoy your stay. Regards candice.”

In another clip, Charlotte shares her reaction to getting caught.

“Being asked to leave the Airbnb because they had cameras in the shower and watched your bop activities,” she writes in the text overlay of her video.

And in a third post, Charlotte expresses her fear and outrage over allegedly being watched.

“I am so angry and scared right now. I have just got this message from my Airbnb host,” she says. “Since when did Airbnbs have cameras in the shower area? I don’t know how to feel about the fact that I was literally showering in there while someone was watching me. I’m shaking.”

Are hosts allowed to have cameras in their homes?

Airbnb makes its rules pretty clear: Hosts cannot have indoor security cameras in their homes, even if the cameras are turned off or disconnected. Hidden cameras are also strictly prohibited.

It’s important to note, too, that this policy isn’t just for places where guests may want privacy, such as in the bathroom. These prohibitions also apply to common areas, such as a living room or outdoor pool area, according to Airbnb.

If you notice a camera on the property you’ve rented, Airbnb recommends documenting its presence (via photos and video) and reporting it to Airbnb directly.

Viewers encourage the affected customer to take action

In the comments section of Charlotte’s video, some viewers suggested she report the Airbnb host.

“Oooh that’s illegal,” one person wrote. “Congrats on your lawsuit, a million dollars loves to see you coming.”

“Airbnb policy doesn’t even allow cameras inside the house and they have to disclose outdoor cameras,” another shared. “Reach out to Airbnb and get a full refund and them banned.”

“I would be reporting it to the police,” a third viewer offered.

“I would definitely contact Airbnb,” a fourth user said. One, they have cameras in the bathroom. Two, they’re only supposed to contact you thru Airbnb.”

Meanwhile, some were struck by the fact that the host recorded people while they were showering.

“The pool I get but SHOWERS?! Hello???” one woman said.

“Cameras in the shower? Report it to the police immediately,” another advised.

“I’m sorry, BUT SHOWERS?” a third viewer added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Charlotte via TikTok comment and to Airbnb through email.

