“Came here with my wife…”: Couple arrives at Airbnb and sees a note on the bed. Then they realize how strict the rules are

A Redditor recently found a note taped to the bed in his Airbnb while traveling with his wife that may have put a damper on their fun. According to the post in r/mildlyinfuriating, complete with photo evidence, the note forbade any non-sleep activities upon the mattress.

Speculation soon erupted in the comments about the origin story of this notice while others referenced their favorite shows and memes.

No jumping on the bed

Last week, a traveler posted the joke fodder onto Reddit under the headline, “Found this in an Airbnb in Istanbul.” The single photo shows a fairly plain, full size bed with white sheets and a wooden frame. Taped to the foot end of the frame is a paper sign with an unusual rule.

“Use only to sleep / no other activities.”

“Came here with my wife,” the post text reads. “Oh well.”

In the comments, u/Responsible-Lack-285 shared another photo of an item sporting a house rule. On the TV remote, a smaller notice restricts its use to the very basics.

“Use only to turn the TV on/off.”

Better hope you like what’s on the channel it’s already set to.

Speaking with Newsweek, the Redditor said that a third note gave a hint as to the source issue of these strict rules. Apparently, the neighbors are “very sensitive to noise.”

That might explain why the host only wants the quietest activity done on the bed and why the volume buttons are off limits on the remote. Either way, the traveler doesn’t want his post to reflect badly on Istanbul itself.

“If I had one message is that the sticker situation shouldn’t reflect on anyone’s perception of Istanbul,” he said. “It’s a lovely city with great people and we feel very welcome here.”

“It’s more likely a neighbor situation that can happen anywhere.”

“They aren’t planning to wash the sheets”

The silliness of finding notes with such strict rules in an Airbnb reminded many Redditors of some choice sitcom moments. They soon evoked multiple episodes of The Simpsons, including the one where the family stays in the Flanders’ beach house, which is full of little notes.

Others expressed that they would have ignored the sign by any means necessary, taking inspiration from that episode of Arthur that spawned a classic meme.

“This sign can’t tell me what to do, because I can’t read,” wrote u/Flat-Structure-7472.

Another commenter’s speculation on why the hosts really made the “sleep only” rule quickly led to a cascading Seinfeld reference.

“I feel like this means they aren’t planning to wash the sheets,” joked u/bluetortuga.

Meanwhile, other Redditors had additional ideas to get around what was most likely the spirit of the bed rule.

“They want you to f*ck on the kitchen counter like normal people,” wrote u/Previous_Emu5269.

