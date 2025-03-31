Expert says your A/C unit is probably making you sick. The reason why may surprise you

Living in hot climates is a lot more bearable with an air conditioner, and a lot less sticky.

However, one expert says there are some considerations to make when it comes to choosing the type of unit to install.

This expert claims a wall-mounted air conditioners with a drip pan could present a major health issue if not properly maintained.

In a video that has drawn more than 591,000 views on TikTok, content creator Dr. Daniel Pompa (@drpompa on TikTok) shares his concerns about this particular kind of air conditioner system.

“These air conditioning units?” he says in the video, gesturing to a unit mounted above his head. “Yeah, they can be deadly mold traps. Any type of air conditioning unit can be a mold trap, and these in particular, there’s a tray that needs to be cleaned frequently because no doubt, condensation drips down there and it’s just a harvest for mold.”

The primary issue, he says, is that people who have these air conditioners do not clean them—either for lack of desire or knowledge.

“People don’t clean it,” he says. “You got to know. Many times, they drip down the wall behind. Happened to a friend of mine. Mold forms behind these things, same thing. Also, the coil gets condensated. You need to keep that running, a fan running constantly, or the condensation builds up mold on the coil. Make sure these things are cleaned. I would make sure they’re cleaned every month because that’s how quickly they can build up dust and mold. Clean them.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @drpompa regarding the video.

Viewers weigh in

A few commenters encouraged other viewers to consult a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) expert if they were truly concerned about mold in their home from their air conditioner.

“I would consult a HVAC technician before trusting this random guy,” one commenter wrote.

“Call your local HVAC contractor they are equipped to clean the units properly,” another commenter wrote. “It is impossible for a homeowner to remove all the mold.”

Some of the folks who watched the video were frustrated that the poster made such a claim without demonstrating how to clean them.

“Maybe you can show how to get to the tray?” one commenter wrote.

“I love when you showed me how to do it,” another commenter wrote.

“could you please make a video how to clean it so we can see how to do it,” a commenter wrote.

Is Dr. Pompa credible as an expert?

Yes, but he’s not a medical doctor.

According to an Amazon listing for his book: “Dr. Pompa received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania. He earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Life University in Marietta, Georgia, where he graduated second in his class. He has studied nutrition for over 20 years, and practiced chiropractics for over 10 years.”

Is it easy to clean these units?

For the most part, yes. Cleaning a wall-mounted air conditioning unit is similar to cleaning a window unit. This typically requires cleaning out the air filter, vacuuming out the coils, and emptying the drain pan, as Dr. Pompa describes.

This does require a little bit of equipment, like a ladder to reach the unit and some cleaning supplies, but there are many home services companies that will take this work on for a price.

What happens if your air conditioner creates mold?

When mold grows in an air conditioner, the spores can spread through the home, potentially leading to mold exposure.

Mold exposure and inhalation of spores can lead to a variety of health issues, such as respiratory problems, irritation to the eyes and throat, coughing and skin issues among them.

How do you get rid of mold?

The solution to mold spores in the home is mold remediation, which can be a costly service.

This process can involve containment of the spores, removal, disposal and sanitization of the home, which can include the removal of sections of drywall. Even after all that, the mold can still come back.

