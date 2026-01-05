“AI slop gifts” are already showing up in thrift shops after fooling Christmas shoppers

Gifts from companies that used AI to make them look much better than reality did are already appearing in thrift shops post-Christmas. These “AI slop gifts” arrived sometimes barely resembling what was in the AI-generated ad, and recipients apparently wasted no time dropping them off at Goodwill.

AI gifts were a huge issue this year, fooling older generations in droves.

Can AI slop gifts get any cheaper?

Just after Christmas, TikTok videos started popping up to show off the terrible gifts kids got because their parents didn’t know AI was lying to them. Companies had been using the technology to make mugs, shirts, and advent calendars look more detailed and of higher quality than they were, if they delivered the gifts at all.

Melissa Joan Hart was one of the 50-somethings who ended up with cheap junk after viewing an AI ad.

Before the new year arrived, other TikTokers were already finding the slop gifts at the local Goodwill.

“5 days after Christmas and the AI slop mugs are already in the thrift store,” said @princessfunnygirl in her video caption, adding, “what’s sad is I’ve seen much worse than this one.”

As have we. The mug in the video, made to look like a stack of books, featured in our list of AI-slop gifts exposed by the kids of AI-clueless parents—only the version we found looked like it could have been made in an elementary school art class.

Even Goodwill might have rejected that donation, while the one in the @princessfunnygirl made it through with a price of $2.99. The mug featured in the AI videos that fooled so many looked amazing, of course.

In the comments, fellow TikTokers reported that their parents and grandparents also bought them AI slop gifts for Christmas.

“My mum got me an AI cat mug,” @lookatcairo cried.

“My grandma put one in our $30 minimum gift exchange tell me why she got a crockpot and I got thin ugly glass,” @alysse_._ complained.

“More and more slop”

People complained about AI finds at thrift stores and other cheap shopping stops throughout 2025. In April, @supervylandylan found a jacket covered in nonsense like “Geesas Studio” and “Moudt Kkoub.”

#thriftfinds ♬ UNBOXING – Majorzin dos beats @supervylandylan Wow! I’ve been finding more and more slop at thrifts and even goodwill where they “curate” things better but their stores are still filled with fast fashion slop like shein. Do you think this is going to be a problem in the future? #thrifting

“I’ve been finding more and more slop at thrifts and even Goodwill, where they ‘curate’ things better, but their stores are still filled with fast fashion slop like Shein,” the TikToker wrote.

Just before Christmas, @luvrrgod2.0 filmed what looked like AI slop blankets selling at Walmart.

In August, @custombabysealeatherboot accused Goodwill of using AI for their in-store displays advertising Halloween options.

Meanwhile, real artists are begging people to buy their handcrafted book mugs in the comments. They’ll definitely cost more, but you’ll actually get what’s advertised.

“I used to make book mugs but I ain’t lie in pics,” said @heathers_at.the_gym.

