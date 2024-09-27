‘Don’t do that’: Hairstylist issues PSA to customers who bring in photos for hair inspo

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to gain popularity, it increasingly influences various aspects of our lives, particularly in personal grooming and fashion. AI is even being used to help us choose our next hairstyle.

Platforms like aihairstyles.com allow users to virtually try on different styles and colors to find their perfect look. Similarly, AI HairPlay lets users change hairstyles with just one click. They can upload a photo as well as select the desired hairstyle and color. Then the application generates the results.

Additionally, TikTok filters enable users to effortlessly change their hair color in selfies.

However, TikToker and hairstylist Amanda Sekulic (@amandasekulic) issued a public service announcement (PSA) to caution customers against using AI-generated hairstyles as inspiration.

She explains, “I’m really not trying to be mean when I say this, but if you’re going to get your hair done, and you show your hairstylist a picture that’s AI-generated, it’s fake.”

Sekulic emphasizes, “We can’t give you AI hair. Don’t do that.” She urges viewers to provide their hairstylist with non-AI images as inspiration.

The viral PSA has 887,000 views and sparked hundreds of comments.

In the discussion, Sekulic and other professional hairstylists highlighted why using AI-generated images can be problematic, noting that many of these hairstyles are unrealistic to recreate.

Hairstylists explain why AI-generated images are problematic.

One hairstylist remarked, “I’ve been getting so many AI ‘grey blending’ pics. And I’m like, no ma’am, you’ve got 20 years of level 3 on you; no can do, lol,” referring to the challenge of achieving a grey blend after years of using black hair dye.

Sekulic responded, “WHY IS THIS THE MOST COMMON REQUEST FOR REAL THO!”

Many hairstylists resonated with Sekulic’s experience, sharing their frustrations.

One commented, “And then they SO get mad at me when I say, ‘Well, that’s AI. That color isn’t real,’” highlighting the disconnect between client expectations and reality.

However, some stylists offered a different perspective. “I actually don’t mind when my clients bring in an AI photo as long as they have multiple photos. They know their hair isn’t going to look EXACTLY like the photo; they just like the dimension,” one shared.

Another added, “As a stylist, I actually don’t care if it’s AI, at least I know the goal. I will then go over realistic looks we can achieve using that photo as inspiration.”

In a follow-up video, Sekulic advises clients on the best inspiration photos to bring to their appointments. “If you’re going to see a hairstylist, the best thing you could do is provide them with an image of their own work that they’ve shared that you loved,” she suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amanda Sekulic via email for comment.

