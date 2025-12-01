“Lovecraftian”: Huge AI-generated Christmas mural removed after going viral for all the wrong, deeply cursed reasons

Two large AI-generated murals in Kingston have been removed after getting mercilessly dunked on across the internet.

Both of the Christmas-themed display went up above restaurants along Riverside Walk, and have been credited to “artist” and AI-enthusiast Mat Collishaw by some unconfirmed sources. At first glance, the images could easily pass as bustling winter scenes, but keen shoppers in the area soon began to notice horrifying details.

From a man with a single horn protruding from the side of his head to animals that look like they were some sort of Frankenstein-esque cross-breeding experiment, there’s plenty of monstrosities to spot in the murals that would give people nightmares if we weren’t already faced with AI horror slop on a near-daily basis.

How the Kingston murals turned into a holiday horror show

The murals have reportedly already been taken down, though it isn’t entirely clear whether that’s because of the backlash to the AI aspects, claims that showing people in boats was pushing a “political agenda,” or some other reason entirely.

What is clear, however, is that people had plenty to say about how pathetic and ridiculous it is that these murals ever went up in the first place.

This mural has gone up in Kingston, ostensibly for Christmas but AI has ensured it’s actually to celebrate the return of our dark lord Cthulhu — Matt Thrower (@mattthr.bsky.social) 2025-11-18T09:43:50.659Z

My favourite part of the AI Kingston on Thames christmas mural is the man using a severed dog’s paw on a stick to subdue his chimera dogwife — Dr Florence H R Scott (@florencehrscott.bsky.social) 2025-11-23T12:19:21.047Z

Kingston restaurant Cote has a new Xmas mural. Its AI. Its incredible…Like an M&S ‘Stop The Boats’ ad or The Lawnmower Man trying to do Bosch / Bruegel. pic.twitter.com/Gqbp2nZsQp — Tim Head (@ledilly) November 19, 2025

What a time to be alive!

