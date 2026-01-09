“Massive identity theft incoming”: Age-verified Roblox accounts are popping up on eBay

Recently, following an abundance of lawsuits and child safety concerns, Roblox implemented age verification for accounts that wished to access chats.

The process involves opening your camera and completing a range of tasks in order to complete facial verification. According to TechCrunch, Roblox will delete any photos or videos made through the verification process.

Alternatively, users aged 13 and above can choose to verify their age through ID verification.

These routes might seem simple enough, but for those who refuse to do it, age-verified Roblox accounts have become a hot commodity.

What can you access through age verification?

If users pass age verification, they can access chats tailored toward a similar age group. In total, there are six age-based chats divided based on age ranges. This includes: under 9, 9-12, 13-15, 16-17, 18-20, and 21+.

Roblox users in each age group chat can talk to people in their own group as well as the groups directly above and below them. For instance, users in the 9-12 chat can also access the under 9 and 13-15 chats.

By default, chat is disabled for users under 9, although a parent can provide consent to them using the chat after their own verification.

Roblox accounts for sale

Over on X, several netizens pointed out that certain age-verified Roblox accounts were already circulating on eBay.

People are already selling age verified Roblox accounts pic.twitter.com/lCgzRPiD80 — KreekCraft (@KreekCraft) January 8, 2026

In one screenshot, a 13-15 age account on Roblox was listed for $5, while a blanket 16-25 account went for $4.45.

Over on the website itself, another 13-15 age account was priced at $19.99, while an 18-20 account cost $2.99. A “verified 18+” account boasting voice chat abilities was also listed for $9.99.

Needless to say, internet users are worried about the implications that selling these accounts might have, with one X user saying: “Here comes the predators.”

“Massive identity theft incoming…” another added, while a third remarked: “This is [expletive] crazy dude.”

A fourth noted: “Wouldn’t be surprised if there are accounts below 13 being sold too,” and a fifth chimed in: “That is actually insane HELLO oh my [God] this is gonna be a disaster…”

