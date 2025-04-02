‘Yes happened to me at Walmart auto’: Woman warns against putting address on gym, library memberships after what happened to her

Unfortunately, women have to be hypervigilant at all times, from whom they give their names to to how truthfully they fill out forms. A content creator is warning against putting one’s address on any type of membership after what happened to her—not once but twice.

Virtually every woman has a story, likely multiple, of feeling unsafe at some point in their life because of a man.

This woman came forward with a situation she’s been in, and other women in the comments section are now sharing their own stories and how they keep themselves safe.

Woman warns against using your real address on memberships

In a trending video with more than 15,000 views, content creator and vlogger Regina Lynae urges women to avoid doing this one thing.

“Ladies, do not put your address out on your gym memberships, and do not put your address on subscriptions in stores. Like anything where a group of people have access to it, don’t put your address,” she advises.

Lynae shares that it’s happened to her twice that men in the gym and library looked up her profile, got her number without her consent, and called her.

“You got my cellphone number? What if my real address was there, and you would know where I live?” Lynae says.

Lynae suggests you put your dad’s address “cuz he has a gun probably.” Now, that may not be feasible (nor true) for everyone. But in situations where your address could be accessed by staff, and you don’t need anything mailed to you, it could be a good option to put down an alternative address.

Potential addresses to use:

Library address

Parent’s address

Friend’s address

Work address (riskier depending on where you work since they could show up to your workplace, but it might be fine if you work in a building with several other offices or stores)

Local police or fire station address

Lynae adds that she even does this on her driver’s license in case she gets in an accident since any other person involved may need a photo of your driver’s license with all the info on there.

Stalking stats

Women experience stalking at much higher rates than men, with one in three women and one in six men being the victims of a stalking situation, according to the Stalking Prevention Awareness and Resource Center.

More than half of all victims of stalking said they were stalked before the age of 25, and about one in four were stalked while they were kids.

Most stalkers know the victim, often as an acquaintance or current/former partner.

About 66% of stalkers pursue their victims at least weekly, though many do it daily using more than one method.

“This happend to me too! I put my address down for the gym.the employee asked me for my number to offer me a free personal training session and then he texted me asking if he could come pick me up,” a top comment read.

“Yes happened to me at Walmart auto the man at the counter knew exact where I lived and told me the road AFTER turning him down several times. I moved and never went back to that location,” a person shared.

“Or when applying to jobs on LinkedIn or other job apps – only when you are filing out paperwork when you get the job,” another wrote.

“I use my paid mailbox for everything and I love throwing people off they’re always like wait. I thought you lived over here,” a commenter disclosed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lynae for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

