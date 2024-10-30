‘Amazon explain yourself’: Amazon shopper orders $700 chair. Then she finds something hidden inside

This woman is freaked out after finding a car part stuffed into her $700 Amazon chair purchase. Some suspect it was a smuggling attempt.

Amazon makes about 1.6 million package deliveries a day. And you better believe it is not sending out expensive items to people’s houses for free—let alone items hidden away in other merchandise.

That’s why this woman was so taken aback when she noticed there was more than what she paid for in her furniture package.

An alarming discovery

In a TikTok, Aspiring lifestyle creator Mariana (@marianasko) says she ordered a $700 chair from Amazon. But she was in for a shock. Her video on the matter has more than 117,000 views.

In a comment, Mariana explains that when she moved the box the chair was in, she heard a “big thunk sound.” She turned the box upside down, and the bottom of the chair was torn up with a bag inside.

Too scared to open the bag herself, she said she called over her husband. It was her husband who discovered the car part.

People, in the comments section, are throwing out multiple theories about the part. Some are more vanilla than others.

“We gotta be sneaky ’cause wives are sick of the car part spending,” a person said.

“It’s most likely a smuggling attempt… Probably used as a front to get car parts into the country,” a commenter wrote.

Mariana seems to have thought of this possibility. But she says she’s “too scared” to give it a thorough inspection.

Amazon’s reply

Mariana reached out to Amazon about the issue, but it told her they did not see any damage.

“Literally looks like a bomb was shoved into the chair. Excuse me? I’m literally holding the broken leg,” she replied.

Amazon eventually told her it would send someone to pick up the chair to make the return.

What was the car part?

Car enthusiasts in the comments section of a follow-up video explained that based on the numbering of the part, it appears to be a motor for a high-torque car (which just means the engine can produce more power and accelerate quicker).

“This specific unit is custom order. At least $1k,” a person theorized.

One person suggested that Mariana put the engine up for sale on eBay, guessing that depending on how much a person wants, it can go for $200 to $1,200.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mariana for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Amazon via email.

