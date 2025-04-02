‘That’s a prime number’: 7-Eleven worker says the meatballs are different. Then he reveals you may be getting less than you bargained for

A 7-Eleven employee’s viral dilemma quickly became a viral TikTok moment, amassing over 1.1 million views in just two days. RMT Studios (@rmt_studios) uploaded the video this week, showing his challenge of evenly portioning a batch of 23 meatballs, which is a prime number.

In the 40-second clip, RMT Studios first shows the frozen meatballs in the freezer before explaining his predicament.

“So I work at 7-Eleven and they’ve been sending us these new meatballs, which are delicious by the way,” he said. “Um, small problem. They’re prepackaged. We’re supposed to portion them out. However…”

He then moves to the oven and pulls out a freshly cooked batch, revealing the problem.

“There’s 23 meatballs. That’s a prime number, 7-Eleven. How do we figure that one out?” he asked, as the video ends.

Hold up, what’s a prime number again?

It’s a whole number greater than one… that can only be divided by itself. I.e. it can’t be split in two. So like seven and 11.

What are these 7-Eleven meatballs?

The Glazed Cheesy BBQ Meatballs were a limited-time hot food item at 7-Eleven, a popular convenience store chain. Each meatball featured pork, Italian seasonings, and cheddar cheese, all coated in a sweet BBQ sauce and served on a skewer.

The 7-Eleven website no longer lists the item, and its landing page now redirects to the homepage.

In the comment section, RMT Studios confirmed that the video was from 2022 after a former 7-Eleven employee pointed out that the meatballs were not a new item.

The comments were a mix of jokes and practical fixes, with some suggesting a “taste test” to even things out. Others shared stories of working at gas stations and dealing with similarly odd food portions.

“Obviously you have to taste test one,” someone joked.

Another suggested, “Make two packs. that’s now 46 and able to be broken down nicely.”

“yep I worked at a gas station nuggets had been sold 3,6,12 but they came in a bag of 13… the smallest one was mine,” one comment read.

“when I managed a 7 eleven 3 Yeara ago we had those,” another commenter wrote. “so they are not new, however u just told my employees to eat one or more and even it out.”

What really happened to the extra meatballs?

Speaking with RMT Studios about the viral video, he clarified: “This is actually a repost of a video from 2022. I noticed that so the bags came with a 23 count and it cracked me up, since that’s a prime number.”

As for how he handled the extra meatball, “No longer work there, but yes I would eat the extra often. My non pork eating colleagues would split the extra ball and put the halves as a bonus.”

7-Eleven did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

