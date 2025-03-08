‘All the food places you can pick from’: Man says only ‘desperate’ people eat at 7-Eleven. It backfires

It seems 7-Eleven has built a good enough reputation for its hot food that people are coming to its defense online.

7-Eleven is a convenience store chain known for being open 24 hours and having a wide assortment of drinks, including Slurpees.

While it was founded in Texas, it has expanded all over the world and has a particularly good reputation for high quality and diverse food in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

Man calls 7-Eleven out

In a viral video with more than 1.3 million views, content creator Rob (@robfromtiktok1) was hating on the hot food offering at 7-Eleven.

“You got to be a real desperate motherf*cker to eat some food from 7-Eleven,” Rob said.

He showed that his local 7-Eleven had pizza and wings in the hot bar.

“Of all of the places you can pick, 7-Eleven?” he added.

Commenters quickly clapped back.

The people react

“soon as you done recording you gonna grab some! stop it!” a top comment predicted.

“7/11 pizza is probably top 10 pizza,” a person said.

“They taquitos smack though,” another added.

“Don’t knock it till you try it,” a fourth suggested.

7-Eleven expanding food

Despite Rob roasting the food, it seems he’s in the minority. 7-Eleven is actually going to be expanding its food offerings because they realize their food is highly profitable.

Late last year, 7-Eleven announced that it will build 500 “food forward” locations between 2025 and 2027, Chain Store Age reported. Part of this strategy is to account for a decline in purchases of prepackaged items due to inflation and continuing cigarette sale declines.

“We plan to open 125 of these new stores in 2025, and we are ramping up and growing our pipeline with plans to open over 500 of these new stores by 2027,” 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto said on the call with investors, emphasizing that the company will focus on food in its growth strategy.

The hot food expansion will induce more grab-and-go cases, specialty beverages, self-serve roller grills, and baked in-store food offerings.

Not only will new locations have a wider food selection, they will also offer in-store seating and electric vehicle charging stations.

Stores that have already implemented this model are already reportedly outperforming other locations by about 13%.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rob for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to 7-Eleven via email.

