‘Yeah till you gotta roll your windows down’: Woman says 5% is the perfect shade of window tinting. Here’s why

Ever people-watch in your car only to realize they can see that you’re staring at them? Well, one solution is to get your windows tinted. But which percentage is best?

According to TikToker Alexx Mateo (@alexxmateo), who garnered over 399,000 views, 5 percent is the perfect shade of window tinting to spy on people around you.

Why is 5% the perfect shade of window tint?

In a 5-second video, Mateo filmed a woman getting in her car next to her. With an on-screen caption reading, “5% is perfect cuz I be watching to see how far y’all mf’s swing them doors open,” she showed herself giving the woman a side-eye.

Some viewers shared their own experiences of opening car doors in tight parking spaces.

“I do this while sitting in my fish bowl car like ‘I dare you,’” one said.

“I put my hand on the door so I know if I’m going to touch the other vehicle,” a second added.

“I had a Mercedes create a dent on my Honda & she also didn’t know I was in the car. The nicer cars don’t care either,” a third said.

“A lady swung her door into my GLE and then told me she didn’t know anyone was in my car when I got out to confront her and then yelled at me,” another shared.

Others felt that a 5 percent window tint was too dark.

“Yeah till you gotta roll your windows down at night,” a user said.

“I sit in my car a lot for work and have 5% windows and people are always banging the sh*t out of my car!! I be knocking on the window like HELLO WYD,” a second said.

“I had 5% tint and just got a $400 ticket. Court mandated I remove it. Don’t do it,” a user warned.

“Enjoy the tint ticket,” a user remarked.

Window tinting breakdown

According to Metro Restyling, window tints have a lot of benefits. These include more privacy, lowering heat and glare, and shielding the interior from UV rays. Window tint also boosts the car’s appearance, giving it a sharper look.

The tinting company explains that window tint percentages are “measures of the visible light passing through a tinted window. This is known as the visible light transmission, or VLT, which is how much light is able to flow through the window. For example, a 5 percent VLT means 95 percent of the light is blocked from entering the car.

5 percent VLT is “the deepest window tint.” This is because it’s the most difficult to see through and is “usually used for privacy.” However, the company also warns that 5 percent VLT drastically decreases the ability to see at night.

20 percent VLT still gives a dark shade but lets you see clearly at night. “Compared to a 5% tint, this number can still offer seclusion but also lets in more light through the window.” This shade will match factory-tinted glass the best.

35 percent VLT “significantly reduces heat and brightness while still wanting to be able to see clearly in low light,” while 50 percent VLT “reduces heat without substantially darkening windows.”

Another vinyl company, Vinyl Frog, warns potential customers that window tinting is generally regulated by law, and before getting your windows tinted, you should check local regulations so you don’t get stuck with endless tickets.

