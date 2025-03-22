‘She’s smoked’: Customer states her 2023 Kia Telluride suddenly gave out. Then the service technician pulls out the oil filter

Maintenance is one of the most important parts of car ownership. Yet many people forget to do regular oil changes or get their tires checked. Usually putting it off simply costs a little extra. But sometimes there are far more serious consequences.

In a short video, car technician Adrian Aceves (@hondatech371) used a 2023 Kia Telluride as a cautionary tale.

The video has nearly 40,000 views as of this writing.

Kia Telluride just stopped

According to Aceves, a customer dropped of the Kia Telluride because it “just stopped.” Then he shows the oil filter that he’d removed from the vehicle. When he taps it onto a table, a thick pool of burned oil comes out. Then he takes a magnet, runs it through the puddle, and shows viewers flakes of metal inside the oil.

Of the car, he says, “She’s smoked.”

Afterwards, Aceves gives women a warning about the Kia Telluride.

“I know all the ladies love the Kia Telluride because it looks cute,” he says. “Ladies don’t save yourself the headache save yourself the engine, do not buy a Kia in general.”

Viewers aren’t convinced

Many viewers believe the issue had nothing to do with the vehicle being a Kia, however. They believe the damage was caused by a lack of oil changes.

“Pull the oil records I bet oil change was done every 20k,” a user said.

Car and Driver reports that most service providers recommend changing oil every 3,000 to 5,000 miles.

“95% time is the owner negligence,” a second agreed.

“While I certainly respect your OPINION as a pro, I have to disagree. ‘THAT’ kind of engine carnage is from infrequent oil changes! Oil changes at 5k with full synthetic? Even that KIA will run forever,” a third added.



“Or you can buy a Telluride and change the oil every 3,000 miles and have a very reliable vehicle,” a user remarked.

Others claimed that Kias do have a problem of burning oil.

“Must, must, must be vigilant with basic maintenance with these newer Kia/Hyundai engines. They are extremely unforgiving with infrequent oil changes, flushes, etc.” a user said.

Another said their 10-year-old Kia had recently started burning oil, but previously it was “perfect.”

“Don’t know Telluride but our Sorrento hit 170k before any issues,” a user agreed.

Daily Dot reached out to Kia and Aceves via email.

