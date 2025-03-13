‘I smell a roll back’: 2018 Toyota Camry with 341K miles goes for $10.3K at auction. Is that a good deal?

Buying a car at auction can be a gamble. Sometimes, you’ll walk away with a great deal on a well-maintained vehicle. And other times, you’ll pay more than you should for a car with a questionable history.

Featured Video

While auctions can offer lower prices than dealerships, buyers don’t always get the chance to inspect the car thoroughly before making a purchase.

And in some cases, a “deal” may not actually be a deal at all.

In a recent video, TikTok creator Hussein Hyasat (@husseinhyasat) pointed out a similar case, where a 2018 Toyota Camry XSE V6 with 341,626 miles sold at auction for a price that left viewers pretty dubious.

Advertisement

How much did this high-mileage Camry go for?

Hyasat filmed the auction in real-time, showing the white 2018 Toyota Camry XSE V6 as the bidding unfolded. The auction screen displayed the mileage—a staggering 341,626 miles—as the price continued to rise.

The final bid settled at $10,300.

Hyasat seemed just as shocked as his viewers, adding surprised face emoji next to the mileage.

Advertisement

For context, a brand-new 2018 Toyota Camry XSE V6 had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of around $35,000. While Toyota is known for reliability, that price for a car with over 340K miles raises some questions.

Is that a good deal?

A 2018 Toyota Camry with lower mileage (around 100K miles) typically sells for $15,000 to $20,000, depending on condition and location.

But 341,000 miles is an extreme number for a six-year-old car. That’s about 57,000 miles per year, more than double the average annual mileage. Even if it’s been well-maintained, wear and tear on major components like the engine, transmission, and suspension could be significant.

Advertisement

For $10,300, the new owner is rolling the dice on how much life the car has left. A Camry might be reliable, but at that mileage, repairs could start piling up fast.

In the comments, users weren’t just shocked by the price—they were concerned about potential odometer fraud.

One person theorized, “Headed straight to Africa with 40k miles on the odometer.”

Advertisement

Another added, “They gonna buy it, rollback the miles and sell it for 20k.”

“I smell a roll back,” wrote a third.

What does it mean to ‘roll back miles’?

Odometer fraud—or rolling back miles—is illegal on a federal level, but some shady sellers still do it to make a high-mileage car look newer and charge more.

Advertisement

An odometer rollback is when someone manipulates a car’s mileage reading to make it seem like it has fewer miles than it actually does.

This can be done digitally on newer vehicles or manually on older ones.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), odometer fraud costs American consumers over $1 billion annually.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hyasat via TikTok messages and to Toyota via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.