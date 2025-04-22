‘Matter of when, not if’: Mechanic puts Chevrolet Silverado on a lift. Then he reveals the one thing you need to know before buying one

Buying a car is never an easy process considering how many options are available. Countless hours can be spent researching, reviewing, and test-driving cars.

Featured Video

With more information than ever, it can quickly become a burden to make a decision. Fortunately for us, mechanics and car experts have started sharing reviews on every car across social media.

So what do these mechanics think of the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado? Reviews are generally positive. But in a TikTok with more than 443,900 views, Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice) explains why you should know about one issue before buying a Chevrolet Silverado.

What should you look out for in the Chevrolet Silverado?

In the TikTok, the car featured was a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with more than 100,000 miles. The mechanics put the Silverado on the lift and were certainly disappointed to see what they saw.

Advertisement

While the car was lifted up, the mechanics went back and forth about their recent transmission jobs with Chevrolet trucks. Each mechanic took turns sharing stories of busted transmissions, specially involving Chevrolet.

“This is not our overall No. 1 recommendation” one of the mechanics remarked.

“I don’t really understand why anybody would buy a truck like this,” the cameraman followed up.

The mechanics go on to elaborate how the quality has decreased over time while the cost of repair increases. “Once the transmission goes out, it’s not $2,000 anymore,” one mechanic added. According to KBB, the cost for a new replacement transmission can cost between $2,900 – $7,100.

Advertisement

Why are newer truck transmissions struggling to last?

Truck design has certainly shifted over the past few decades. Long gone are the days of driving a small pickup for 20 years. Modern trucks are taller and wider, and it’s a cultural arms race to sell Americans on performance.

But bigger truck builds lead to bigger, more complex parts to keep the truck driving. Traditionally smaller truck transmissions used to be 4-5 speed units. Compared to current truck transmission ranging for 8,9, and 10 speeds. This increased capacity for speed does lead to a faster and smoother ride but certainly takes a toll on the truck quicker.

According to Ralph’s Transmission, the extra weight and torque of trucks gradually impact on the transmission system and its components especially over time as more mileage is added to the vehicle. The bigger transmissions are designed to be more powerful and carry more weight.

Advertisement

In addition, new advanced technology has been incorporated into transmissions. With any tech upgrades, there always seems to be issues despite all quality control testing done prior to launching.

Unfortunately, both issues are typically found out after the consumer has purchased the truck.

“Welcome to 2025, where ‘Made in the USA’ means it’s built for profit, not reliability.” one TikTok commenter shared.

‘1999-06, only Silverados I’d recommend’

Viewers had strong opinions on the matter of modern trucks.

Advertisement

“All the manufacturers are having transmission issues,” one added.

“I tuned the 6L80’s converter lockup strategy, bypassed the transmission thermostat, and turned off DoD. Seems to be putting a stop to the converter issues and cam/lifter failures,” one suggested.

“My 2006 Silverado stock 5.3 and 4l60e has 400k miles and is still my daily, they don’t build them like they used to,” one shared.

“1999-06, only Silverados I’d ever recommend,” one commented.

Advertisement

This TikTok has more than 16,800 likes.

The Daily Dot has contacted @royaltyautoservice over email and Instagram messenger. We’ve reached out to Chevrolet for comment too.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.