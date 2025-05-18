“He is the norm”: Meet the man who swiped right 2 million times in 5 years

A recent X post claimed that a Tinder user swiped right on two million women in five years—yes, that’s 2 million swipes—and only got one date, and people have questions. While the OP blamed the dating app, saying it made men like Hayden invisible with its monetization tactics, others pointed the finger at the Tinder user himself.

Discourse spread as some pointed to flaws in the man’s account or theorized that his overuse of the app screwed with the algorithm. Others raised suspicions around the story after they did the math on all those swipes.

One man, five years, 2 million swipes

According to the story told by @signulll on May 15, 2025, 26-year-old Hayden—fishing enthusiast and Colt Ford fan—spent five years swiping right on two million Tinder users, resulting in a single date that ended in “no spark.” The X user called this behavior “the norm” before going on to describe how dating apps make money.

It starts with “women be shopping.”

“[W]hen women get bombarded with likes, flattery, attention, it triggers this shopping mentality, men become products, & women become discerning consumers,” the user claimed, “women’s standards shoot through the roof. [A]pps capitalize on this by introducing premium filters (like height, etc.) to help women weed out most dudes.”

They concluded that “this is how dating apps monetized both sides at scale, men desperately trying to be seen, & women paying not to see them.”

This explanation paints women with a broad brush made of stereotypes, but the X user does touch on themes that many others have suspected about apps like Tinder. As user @nazbowling102 pointed out, a single company with the same profit motive as any other owns many of the major and minor dating apps.

“Begging you people to realize that dating apps aren’t real,” they said. “All of them are owned by the same company that makes them worthless on purpose to keep you swiping. They don’t reflect reality in any capacity and serve no purpose other than obliterating your self esteem.”

A thousand swipes per day?

Two million rightward swipes is certainly an eye-catching number, but begs the question: Is it possible? X user @Ukurikiyimfura0 did the math and found that this many swipes over five years is a lot to fit into each day.

“1000 swipes per day for 5 years,” they wrote alongside a gif of a man laughing hysterically.

To be more precise, it’s over 1,095 swipes each day.

Another user looked up the total number of Tinder users and took into account that only 24.2 percent are women. Assuming Hayden is straight, and he may well not be, that’s all of the single ladies on the app.

“I need to know more [about] the man who… apparently swiped on every single female Tinder user in the United States of America,” wrote @anod0s.

Even if it is possible to spend that much time on Tinder and still cram in fishing trips, plenty of folks refuted the OP’s assertion that this is normal.

“Swiping right on 1.2% of the American female population is not remotely ‘the norm,’” said @MiriVinni.

A “God awful Tinder profile”

Those who took the story at face value often felt that Hayden’s profile was the problem. They panned his photos, scrutinized his app behavior, and found his game lacking.

People pointed to one particular photo of Hayden holding a fish as the crux of the issue.

“Not such a sympathetic figure now, is he???” joked @JamesNotJamie1 about the picture.

“Replies telling him it’s because he’s not jacked but that has nothing to do with it,” wrote @TheWapplehouse. “You need platonic female relationships. You’ll learn what women actually want. You can ask them [for] advice on how to present yourself and they wouldn’t let you post pics like this.”

Others offered additional advice, although some aren’t about to give it up for free.

User @nikicaga made two points, arguing that “too many right swaps (98%!!) hurts him in the algorithm” and calling his chat-to-date ratio “beyond abysmal.”

Meanwhile, @divya_venn called Hayden’s account a “god awful tinder profile” and said that anyone could send her “screenshots of your profile + $100 by venmo + a voice recording of you talking about yourself for 2 minutes” and she will explain, “with brutal honesty, exactly why you’re putting women off.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @signulll for comment via X.

