Expert says a bottle of wine a week is a huge breast cancer risk. It’s like smoking ‘80 cigarettes,’ he says

Wine has long been celebrated as a sophisticated indulgence, often enjoyed to unwind after a long day.

Featured Video

However, recent insights suggest that even moderate alcohol consumption might carry significant health risks.

In a viral Instagram reel with over 2.2 million views, fitness influencer Harj Hadani (@skinnyroti) sat down with Dr. Bobby Parmar, a naturopathic doctor specializing in women’s health, to discuss the surprising risks of wine consumption.

What’s the doctor’s warning?

“A bottle of wine a week,” Dr. Parmar begins, “Has a way higher risk of breast cancer than almost any other thing you could possibly do in your life.”

Advertisement

To put it into perspective, he added, “It’s equivalent to smoking 80 cigarettes a week.”

Shocked, Hadani exclaimed, “I need all my sisters to hear this.”

Dr. Parmar further elaborated on the underlying causes.

“Really, it’s sugar from the alcohol, it’s the liver damage from the alcohol, it’s the inflammation, it’s the carcinogenic alcohol,” he listed.

Advertisement

He concluded with a stark reminder: “It’s literally a carcinogen.”

How dangerous is wine in terms of breast cancer?

Dr. Bobby Parmar claimed that drinking a bottle of wine per week raises the risk of breast cancer more than almost anything else, even comparing it to smoking 80 cigarettes a week. But how accurate is that?

Research has repeatedly linked alcohol consumption to breast cancer. In fact, the World Health Organization names alcohol as “one of the the biggest risk factors for breast cancer.”

Advertisement

The National Cancer Institute states that even light drinking increases risk, with moderate drinkers facing a 23% higher chance of developing breast cancer compared to non-drinkers.

Heavy drinkers see an even steeper jump—about a 60% increased risk.

The “80 cigarettes” claim, though, might not be exactly right. A study from the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust found that drinking a bottle of wine per week carries a cancer risk equivalent to smoking ten cigarettes per week for women—not 80.

That doesn’t mean alcohol isn’t a problem, just that the comparison may have been might not be equivalent.

Advertisement

Wine is often marketed as a healthier alcohol choice, but when it comes to breast cancer, there’s no real “safe” amount. Even moderate drinking raises risk, and for those who drink regularly, it’s worth considering how much is actually worth it.

Dr. Parmar shared additional information

In an email exchange with the Daily Dot, Dr. Parmar clarified the comparison between drinking a bottle of wine per week and smoking 80 cigarettes, stressing that it’s not a direct equivalence.

“It’s not an exact comparison between smoking and wine,” he wrote. “It’s from study data comparing different lifestyle risks on breast cancer.”

Advertisement

When asked whether any amount of alcohol is safe in relation to breast cancer risk, Dr. Parmar acknowledged that the answer isn’t simple.

“There is conflicting data on this question, and it depends on an individual’s risks and genetics,” he stated.

Dr. Parmar also addressed a common misconception about alcohol and health, pointing out how certain risks are often overlooked while others are scrutinized more harshly.

“The point I was trying to make was that we villainize legitimate life-changing medical treatments like hormone replacement therapy while ignoring the impacts of other more harmful lifestyle habits,” he explained. “We have our priorities twisted.”

Advertisement

In the comments, users were mostly critical of the doctor’s claim, while a small majority supported it.

“Say it LOUDER!!” exclaimed one user.

“EXAGARATION.COM,” wrote another.

Advertisement

“Stop taking medical advice from instagram,” advised a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hadani via email for comment.