The internet thinks ‘Zimzimzalabim’ memes and rituals are proof that K-Pop group Red Velvet are, in fact, witches

Remixes of the K-Pop group Red Velvet’s song ‘Zimzalabim’ are trending on TikTok, with users creating Zimzimzalabim memes and Zimzimzalabim rituals to evoke magical rites as well as speculating on the group’s own witchy infamy.

What is the Zimzimzalabim meme and TikTok trend?

The Zimzimzalabim meme refers to a TikTok trend in which users remix the Red Velvet song ‘Zimzalabim’ (lyrical or instrumental) often with the words ‘zimzalabim’ or ‘zimzimzalabim’ (and variations of both) over someone or something powerful, inferring cult-like or witchy powers.

The meme originates from the single ‘Zimzalabim’ by the K-Pop group Red Velvet off of their album, The ReVe Festival: Day 1. The bridge of this song repeats the words ‘zimzimzalabim,’ over and over, which comprises many of the musical overlays of this trend.

Additionally, the text ‘zimzalabim’ or ‘zimzimzalabim’ is often layered over dance or performance footage of Red Velvet themselves.

What does ‘Zimzimzalabim’ mean?

Zimzimzalabim is a partial repetition of zimlalabim. Some speculate the word zimzalabim originates from a combination of the names of 3 trickster demons, Zim, Zala, and Bim. Others think the word is derived from ‘Sim salabim,’ the Swedish word equating to Western stage magic’s ‘abracadabra,’ used to activate a magic trick or spell.

What is the Zimzimzalabim meme ritual, and why is it trending on TikTok?

Since 2023, many have been using Zimzimzalabim memes, Zimzalabim song clips, and Zimzalabim choreography to playfully activate their own magical rituals or exert hypnotic power.

The ritual is really whatever you want it to be, but might include dance, witchy imagery, photos of the group, and either the words ‘zimzimzalabim,’ or a remix of the song.

As the Halloween season approached, the trend was reactivated in K-pop and TikTok communities.

Who are Red Velvet and what do they have to do with this trend?

For years, fans have speculated that Red Velvet was interested or involved in witchcraft, contributing to the allure of the Zimzimzalabim ritual and trend as being actual magic, or powerful in some way.

The song Zimzalabim itself is hypnotic, particularly the repetitive pop hooks and the jerky, devilish choreography.

With evidence such as the song Zimzalabim and pagan and satanic imagery from Red Velvet’s other music videos, the internet has speculated that Red Velvet has cult-like powers or practices witchcraft.

By extension, those who allude to practicing the ‘Zimzimzalabim’ ritual are under Red Velvet’s spell, or trying to exert their own magical mind control.

Some speculate that those who use ‘zimzimzalabim’ are even part of a magical Red Velvet-led cult.

Whatever is actually going on with Red Velvet and this ritual, I think we can all agree that the song itself is catchy as hell.