15 wholesome memes about the ending of “Stranger Things” for anyone missing the show already

Stranger Things has officially come to an end, and while there will always be people who find things to complain about, the show’s series finale has been met with lots of love and positivity.
🚨 Warning: Stranger Things finale spoilers ahead! 🚨
The Netflix series ended with the Hawkins crew defeating Henry/Vecna and the Mind Flayer. The younger kids graduated from high school, while the older kids were seen starting their new lives as adults.
Joyce and Hopper got engaged, and Eleven’s fate was left open to interpretation. For the most part, people are incredibly happy with the show’s end, but they’re still coping with saying goodbye.
From emotional posts about the finale to silly little jokes, here are some of the best wholesome memes about the Stranger Things finale…
1. Thorowbacks
2. We all went a little crazy.
3. Growth
4. Ship wars never end.
5. Look familiar?
6. You have to laugh.
7. Derek the MVP
8. Where’s the lie?
9. BRB, crying
10. Whoa!
11. Nancy is the ultimate badass
12. Getting weird with it…
13. Mothers
14. “Make me happy, for one moment of my lifetime. I’d be there.”
15. We’re all gonna miss them.
