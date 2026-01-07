Advertisement
Memes

15 wholesome memes about the ending of “Stranger Things” for anyone missing the show already

“Bat-man and Robin.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
stranger things finale season 5 memes

Stranger Things has officially come to an end, and while there will always be people who find things to complain about, the show’s series finale has been met with lots of love and positivity.

Featured Video

🚨 Warning: Stranger Things finale spoilers ahead! 🚨

In Body Image
Stranger Things/YouTube

The Netflix series ended with the Hawkins crew defeating Henry/Vecna and the Mind Flayer. The younger kids graduated from high school, while the older kids were seen starting their new lives as adults.

Advertisement

Joyce and Hopper got engaged, and Eleven’s fate was left open to interpretation. For the most part, people are incredibly happy with the show’s end, but they’re still coping with saying goodbye.

From emotional posts about the finale to silly little jokes, here are some of the best wholesome memes about the Stranger Things finale…

1. Thorowbacks

In Body Image
@StrangerNews11/X
Advertisement

2. We all went a little crazy.

In Body Image
u/Altruistic_Gap_643 via Reddit

3. Growth

In Body Image
u/Adventurous_Read_758 via Reddit
Advertisement

4. Ship wars never end.

In Body Image
@chaeprks/X

5. Look familiar?

In Body Image
@SucumbaGames/X
Advertisement

6. You have to laugh.

In Body Image
u/yoursweetbabybrother via Reddit

7. Derek the MVP

Advertisement

8. Where’s the lie?

In Body Image
u/gopu-adks via Reddit

9. BRB, crying

In Body Image
@luizeto_7/X
Advertisement

10. Whoa!

In Body Image
u/DelawareGuyNSA via Reddit

11. Nancy is the ultimate badass

Advertisement

12. Getting weird with it…

13. Mothers

Advertisement

14. “Make me happy, for one moment of my lifetime. I’d be there.”

15. We’re all gonna miss them.

In Body Image
@TheCineprism/X
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

TAGS

Finales Memes Netflix Stranger Things TV Shows
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot