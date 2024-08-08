The “wait I’m goated” meme is a play on the acronym “G.O.A.T” which stands for Greatest of All Time, as in, “Simone Biles is the G.O.A.T.”

Simone Biles on her goat necklace:



Folks using the meme are generally celebrating something, usually themselves, but the words are also often paired with pictures of super adorable animals. Why? Because they are the cutest of all time.

What does ‘Wait I’m Goated’ mean?

Calling someone the G.O.A.T means they’re the best and calling someone or something goated is a supreme compliment. The entire sentence is kind of like a Eureka moment for witnessing one’s greatness. To say the phrase to yourself means that you think you’re the greatest to ever do it, and you gotta remind yourself about it whenever possible.

Where does the ‘Wait I’m Goated’ meme come from?

Calling things “goated” in general has been popular on the internet for some time. The entire phrase “Wait I’m Goated” appeared first in an altered Instagram story screenshot shared by @throwingfits in June 2023 about flirting. People began copying the phrase in posts and it was soon used in all sorts of scenarios. It then became a popular meme to use for captions in pics of cute animals, including goats.

Some “Wait I’m Goated” memes

A lot of memes on X, formerly Twitter, include POV video gaming clips of folks doing great at whatever they’re playing, but it’s pretty obvious what’s going on there. Gamers like thinking they’re goated.

Here are some memes for everyone else:

