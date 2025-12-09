Why is Jon Hamm sensually dancing all over social media right now? The “Turn the Lights Off” meme, explained

The “Turn the Lights Off” trend is TikTok’s latest viral craze, and Jon Hamm is the star.

This wholesome new trend is set to DJ Kato and Jon Nørgaard’s 2010 hit, “Turn the Lights Off.” People are stitching a video of themselves with Hamm dancing in a nightclub with his eyes closed. They’re using the clip to showcase things that make them happy or nostalgic.

The video of Hamm is from Apple TV’s Your Friends & Neighbors. In the show, Hamm plays Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a recently divorced and unemployed former New York hedge fund manager who starts stealing from his neighbors.

TikTok is filled with different versions of the trend, and they’re all hilarious.

“Turn the Lights Off” takes over TikTok

In the TikTok videos, people are matching Hamm’s energy and closing their eyes at the perfect moments. It’s safe to say most of these scenarios are pretty darn relatable, which is probably why so many people are jumping on the trend.

Animal lovers will understand…

…and so will animals!

The only thing better than a fun plan is a cancelled plan.

There’s nothing like introducing a favorite to a friend.

It also works when you’re sleepy…

…and when you have to go to the bathroom.

When the mutual hate hits.

And when you finally get to be right.

It certainly applies to food…

…and getting some extra sleep.

You can check out some more videos here.

