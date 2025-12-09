Advertisement
Memes

Why is Jon Hamm sensually dancing all over social media right now? The “Turn the Lights Off” meme, explained

Here’s why Jon Hamm dancing is the latest TikTok trend…

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
jon hamm dancing meme turn the lights off
Apple TV+

The “Turn the Lights Off” trend is TikTok’s latest viral craze, and Jon Hamm is the star.

Featured Video

This wholesome new trend is set to DJ Kato and Jon Nørgaard’s 2010 hit, “Turn the Lights Off.” People are stitching a video of themselves with Hamm dancing in a nightclub with his eyes closed. They’re using the clip to showcase things that make them happy or nostalgic.

The video of Hamm is from Apple TV’s Your Friends & Neighbors. In the show, Hamm plays Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a recently divorced and unemployed former New York hedge fund manager who starts stealing from his neighbors.

TikTok is filled with different versions of the trend, and they’re all hilarious.

Advertisement

“Turn the Lights Off” takes over TikTok

In the TikTok videos, people are matching Hamm’s energy and closing their eyes at the perfect moments. It’s safe to say most of these scenarios are pretty darn relatable, which is probably why so many people are jumping on the trend.

Animal lovers will understand…

In Body Image
@noah.grant16/TikTok
Advertisement

…and so will animals!

@misterrpuss

I was born for this trend 😹 #cat #catlife

♬ оригинальный звук – Veo Drive

The only thing better than a fun plan is a cancelled plan.

In Body Image
@ashlelnok/TikTok
Advertisement

There’s nothing like introducing a favorite to a friend.

In Body Image
@kylephilippi/TikTok

It also works when you’re sleepy…

In Body Image
@roy_boy550/TikTok
Advertisement

…and when you have to go to the bathroom.

In Body Image
@blakethcaketh/TikTok

When the mutual hate hits.

In Body Image
@butterspapa/TikTok
Advertisement

And when you finally get to be right.

In Body Image
@thomash896/TikTok

It certainly applies to food…

In Body Image
@cowphobia86/TikTok
Advertisement

…and getting some extra sleep.

In Body Image
@alexandratuohey/TikTok

You can check out some more videos here.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

TAGS

Apple TV Celebrities Entertainment Jon Hamm Memes TikTok TikTok Trends
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot