Just 30 really good Tim Walz memes

Tim Walz memes swept the internet as soon as the Minnesota governor was officially announced as Vice President Kamala Harris‘s running mate for the upcoming election. And unlike JD Vance walking into a furniture store, they have been a welcome sight.

Many of the memes have taken to highlighting Walz’s record as a politician. He’s helped provide Minnesota school children with free breakfast and lunch, protected abortion rights in his state, and started the whole “Republican politicians are weird” schtick that’s made a shockingly unshakeable impact in the media in recent weeks.

But beyond that, Walz just seems like a chill dude, especially when compared to his opponents. He has the vibe of someone you would just want to hang out with, maybe catch a Bruce Springsteen or Taylor Swift concert together. In other words, he’s a man of the people—something Trump and Vance desperately want to convince Americans they are, despite seeming more and more detached from reality every day.

While the Republican ticket and their allies have put their focus on fear-mongering and clutching their pearls over “childless cat ladies,” Harris has focused on progress and moving forward.

Walz being “a Midwest princess,” as one Chappell Roan-loving meme-maker put it, is already lending a steady backbone to that messaging. We’ll move forward, it suggests, without leaving anyone behind who doesn’t want to stay entrenched in the past. Walz knows what’s up, and he’s got your back.

And on a more basic level, of course, this new wave of Tim Walz memes is just downright delightful. With the uptick of “weird” as a descriptor of the folks who are way too focused on strangers’ genitals, banning books, and making love to couches, Democrat messaging has finally taken on just a hint of the taunting tenor Republicans have been deploying for too long now. And that is something social media is more than happy to run with.

1.

Tim Walz meme of a Black man staring off into the distance. Text reads, 'I bring a sort of 'we should feed every kid' Vibe to the State of Minnesota that Weird people don't really like.'
@OrganizerMemes/X

2.

Photo of Chappell Roan in a beauty pageant style outfit, Tim Walz's face pasted over hers. Text reads, 'A Midwest princess.'
@OrganizerMemes/X

3.

Blurry meme of a drawn blob figure holding a red solo cup and a gun. Text reads, 'TO THE WINDOW TO THE WALZ, LFG!!!!!'
@dianelyssa/X

4.

Tweet reads, 'The men of America after hearing TIm Walz speak.' Parks & Rec meme of Ron Swanson and Leslie Knope sitting at a table. Ron is saying, 'What's a not gay way ask him to go camping with me?'
@dianelyssa/X

5.

Tweet reads, 'Another fun fact: Tim Walz is the only one in the race who doesn't wear makeup.'
@acnewsitics/X

6.

Tweet about Tim Walz reads, 'ain’t been this excited about a white man since tony hawk landed the 900'
@acnewsitics/X

7.

Poster-style graphic with photos of J.D. Vance and Tim Walz. Text reads, 'Campaign '24. J.D. Vance: 'Childless women must be treated as enemy combatants until they agree to surrender control of their wombs to the greater national good.' Tim Walz: 'Twins are having a heck of a year, huh?' Which message will resonate with voters?'
@PanasonicDX4500/X

8.

Tweet meme that reads, 'You think you just waltzed out of a coconut tree ?'
@PanasonicDX4500/X

9.

Tweet meme that reads, '10 days ago Tim Walz was more or less just some guy but then he called republicans weird on TV and all of us were like 'put this queen in the Oval Office' and it… worked.'
@abbygov/X

10.

Tweet meme that reads, 'Being giddy about a man I didn’t know 2 weeks ago? That’s just a normal week for me, baby'
@abbygov/X

11.

Tweet meme that reads, 'kamala did something i have never been able to do. she chose the right white guy'
@mahaaaay/X

12.

Tweet meme that reads, 'Tim Walz really is that guy at Home Depot that you don’t know that spends 20-30 minutes randomly explaining to you why you need to use hex bolts for your project. JD Vance is the guy berating the cashier at Panera for not giving him a refill on his lemonade. That’s the difference.'
@mahaaaay/X

13.

Tweet of a faux campaign poster with text that reads, 'i'm waltzing towards that coconut tree.' The poster image has photos of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on one side with the quote, 'your child gets free meals at school' and Donald Trump and J.D. Vance on the other side with the quote, 'your child will be forced to give birth' and the question, 'Which message will resonate with voters?'
@abelwithatable/X

14.

Text with screenshots from Tim Walz and a quote from Trump. Text from OP writes, 'two paths lay before you...' The Tim Walz tweet reads, 'Anyone manage to get an extra Bruce Springsteen ticket today? Asking for a friend.' Trump said at a rally, 'Bruce Springsteen. I am not a huge fan. I have a bad trait. I only like people who like me. Does that make sense?'
@AllezLesBoulez/X

15.

Tweet meme that reads, 'Kamala is brat and Walz is a Midwest Princess'
@AllezLesBoulez/X

16.

Tweet meme that reads, '[Republicans posting a picture of the happiest, most normal man in the world] They're coming for your um... for your children's uhhhh lack of lunch.'
@drmistercody/X

17.

Screenshot from America's Next Top Model with Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, and Joe BIden's faces over the panel's faces. The original tweet reads, 'Three white male governors stand before me...' After Tim Walz was picked, OP updated the image with his photo and the text, 'Tim, you are America's Next Top VP.'
@drmistercody/X

18.

@NikkiMcR/X

19.

Tweet that reads, '
@NikkiMcR/X

20.

Quote retweet with a photo of the electoral college map, showing every state as blue. The quoted tweet reads, 'This morning when Harris called Governor Walz to share the news, he didn’t answer at first because it said no caller ID, a source tells me. So Harris had to call again. The second time Walz picked up the phone call.'
@callmedgoodz/X

21.

Tweet with two photos, the first a screenshot of a tweet from Tim Walz and his daughter Hope with vinyl records. Text from that tweet reads, 'Teaching Hope about old school stereo set ups. We're sharing the joy of classic vinyl and Bob Seger. Quality speaker wire matters people!!!' The second photo is of the electoral college map, showing every state as blue.
@lukezim/X

22.

Tweet meme of an upset old woman with text that reads, 'A gay man was never going to be the 2024 VP nominee, you stupid sl*t.'
@lukezim/X

23.

Tweet that reads, 'While he’s in Philly Walz should do a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping and just talk about lawn care.'
@nanglish/X

24.

Screenshot from the TV show King of the Hill of four men standing around holding beers. Text reads, 'I don’t know what kind of football they play in *Minnesota* but anyone who can coach up a team from 0-27 to a state championship in three years can help lead the country, I tell ya hwat.'
@nanglish/X

25.

Quote retweet with a still of the character Stilgar from Dune. Quoted tweet reads, 'Tim Walz and his wife don't own a single stock, according to financial disclosures. No mutual funds, no bonds, no book deals. via @danprimack' and shares a photo of text that he and his wife don't have any stocks, he doesn't bet or own crypto, and they don't own any real estate. The 'Zoom in' says that 'Their only investment assets appear to be via state pensions, including teacher pensions.'
@alex_shephard/X and @stephen_neukam/X

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

