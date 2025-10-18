Finally, the “This is Fine” meme is now a video game

Most social media users have either used or encountered the This is Fine meme, featuring a dog sitting at a table as fire engulfs its surroundings.

Featured Video

Now, there’s an entire video game based on the viral meme.

“This is Fine” meme gets gamified

After a Kickstarter campaign sought out funding for the meme-based metroidvania-style video game, This is Fine: Maximum Cope, released a teaser.

Advertisement

In the teaser, the anxious dog, dubbed Question Hound, first sits at his table as flames surround him. However, other clips show the dog fighting other bosses like a large spider and an angry telephone.

According to Nintendo Life, the game also features flaming rest points where the dog can “sip coffee and pretend everything is fine for a brief moment,” much like the meme.

For the record, this is the second video game based on the This is Fine meme. The previous version was a simple, free pixel art game.

Advertisement

There is no official release date for This is Fine: Maximum Cope.

What do gamers think of the new game?

In the comments of the video game’s teaser, gamers share their thoughts.

Advertisement

“This is fine? More like this is really cool!” one says.

“This looks cool. It’s hard to tell much about the gameplay, but it gets some bonus points from me just for the effort put into the animation. There’s always room for more games that try to replicate the visuals of classic cartoons,” another remarks.

“Why do I actually like the idea of this? Not sure how I feel about the execution, but I suppose we’ll learn more about that when the final product releases,” a third adds.

However, others are more critical.

Advertisement

“That looks rubbish with dodgy collision detection and jumping. Pretty key for a good metroidvania/game,” a commenter jokes.

“Internet culture is cringe and overdone. I’m surprised this doesn’t have the overrated & overused souls-like gimmick,” another says.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



