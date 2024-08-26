‘That one friend that’s too woke’ memes rein in people going too far

That one friend that’s too woke—we all know the type of person that’s referring to. The friend who’s up on social media asking how anyone can care about J-Lo and Ben Affleck calling it quits (again) when democracy is at stake.

The one who thinks it’s inappropriate when you complain about your job when people are dying somewhere in the world. Basically, the friend who probably means well, but just can’t help themselves from killing the vibe at the least relevant times.

Where did ‘That one friend that’s too woke’ memes come from?

In June 2024, TikTok creator @its.michele.ok posted a video making fun of the “woke friend” in each group. It featured her character’s off-camera friends joking about the Four Seasons Orlando meme. Her “too woke” character, however, can’t believe they’re laughing over a meme “when we about to go to war.”

“I don’t even get what our future looks like, you get what I’m saying?” she asks, following an extended rant over the state of the world. “And the laws are being passed… wake up to find that we the new slaves, because we cackling and laughing about Four Seasons Orlando. I guess I’m the only one that don’t find it funny.”

Michele’s TikTok went viral, seen as an amusingly over-the-top mockery of people who immediately turn every conversation towards serious issues, as if there’s no place for joy as long as there are things wrong in the world.

From video response to screenshot reaction meme

Throughout the summer, people began using the video as commentary on other things going on.

That soon became shortened into just using a screenshot from the TikTok. The text overlay of “That one friend that’s too woke” made it immediately recognizable, while driving the point home.

The newly born reaction meme is sometimes used seriously, encouraging people to step back and chill for a minute. But as with every good meme, as it’s spread, its uses have become varied.

@leolaughhhhhh/X

@Omokelp/X

@awwphooey/X

@ketchup_warbles/X

@handsplasticx/X

@hoorgfan7029/X

Variations of the meme rise up

The format of “That one friend that’s too ___” became too good to resist. It didn’t take long for people to start coming up with alternatives to “woke” and create entirely new reaction uses for the screenshot.

@bellaxedward666/X

@homeofsexuals/X

@Themb0flcation/X

@WiredNico/X

@_neonique/X

The original TikTok creator, Michele, even jumped on the variations trend herself once she realized just how viral her video had become.

@michele1ok/X

