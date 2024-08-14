Skai Jackson’s arrest on charges of domestic battery in August 2024 has inspired memes and other reactions referencing her old roles. Security personnel at Universal Studios Hollywood allege that Jackson repeatedly pushed her fiancé and alerted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, resulting in the arrest.

Jackson and her fiancé reportedly denied the allegations and insisted that they are in love and doing fine, but that didn’t stop internet users from making memes on the topic.

Details of Skai Jackson’s arrest

After security called the police for the alleged domestic altercation, the LASD says they investigated and determined that an arrest of Jackson was necessary.

“While inside the Universal Studios Theme Park, a domestic incident occurred involving Skai Jackson,” they informed the Los Angeles Times. “Based on the initial investigation, it was determined Ms. Jackson was the primary aggressor and was arrested for misdemeanor spousal battery.”

According to the LASD, officers reviewed park security footage and determined that Jackson had pushed her fiancé twice. They booked the actress at the West Hollywood station and she got out on a $20,000 bail a few hours later.

Who is Skai Jackson?

Jackson is best known for her role in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie, in which she played one of the kids that the title character cared for as a nanny. She later acted in the spin-off series Bunk’d. More recently, she starred in the Paramount action adventure film Sheroes.

The Disney Channel actress was an important figure for tweens and young teens of the 2010s. Time put her on the list of “Most Influential Teens” in 2016 and in 2017 she received a nomination for Best Influencer at the Shorty Awards.

The internet reacts to Skai Jackson’s arrest

Many expressed shock at the news of Jackson’s arrest the morning after it happened, especially when this is what clued them into the fact that she had recently gotten engaged and is also pregnant. It was a lot to handle at once.

Once that wore off, the debate started around whether the arrest was necessary and whether Jackson’s fiancé deserved the shoves. A good number of tweets pointed out that the actress is only 4’11” on top of being pregnant and probably could not have done much damage.

Others argued that domestic violence is what it is regardless of the potential to cause serious physical harm and discussed the social issue of disbelieving or disregarding male victims of intimate partner abuse.

Otherwise, there were memes. A lot of clips from Jackson’s old Disney shows are going around, and old memes about her are seeing a resurgence.

Pretty Skai Jackson meme

The pretty Skai Jackson meme, also known as the Skai Jackson sitting meme, consists of a photo of the young actress sitting on a chair with her legs crossed and a small smile. The simple photo became a reaction image after she shared it on her Twitter account on April 4, 2016.

Jackson was waiting in the Good Day New York morning show green room before she went out for an interview when someone took her photo. She has since deleted the tweet.

With her arrest, Twitter users are bringing the image back to suggest that Jackson is confident that the charges will not get in her way.

Meme examples

