What is the Anthony Edwards ‘Send Da Video’ meme?

Send Da Video refers to a phrase texted by NBA player Anthony Edwards to an Instagram model named Paige Jordae he allegedly got pregnant in December 2023. The phrase in context was him demanding she send a video of herself taking abortion pills. When the screenshots of this DM conversation were leaked by the woman online, “Send Da Video” took on a life of its own, quickly achieving meme status.

The meme is used often in response to a post describing an outlandish or somewhat tantalizing scenario. However, it can also simply be used when requesting a video of pretty much anything.

The origins of Anthony Edwards’ ‘Send Da Video’ meme

Send Da Video first came into being on December 17th, 2023 when Instagram model Paige Jordae (@dreampaige) leaked some alleged messages between herself and Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, also known as Ant-Man or Ant.

During the conversation, the two discuss the aftermath of a romantic tryst, in which @dreampaige informs Edwards that she is pregnant with his child. Edwards’ responses included “Hell nawl can’t do dis” and “get a abortion lol.”

After she sends him a mashup image of what their child would look like, Edwards requested a video be sent with “the box with the right (abortion) pills.”

Then came the notorious quote, as Edwards sent “Send da video” over many separate text messages.

Why did Ant say ‘Send Da Video’?

Anthony Edwards said “send da video” for proof that his girlfriend had taken the abortion pills and ended her pregnancy. Edwards really didn’t want that kid and the repeated request for the video suggests an urgency to confirm that she was no longer in fact pregnant. Edwards’ rush to get confirmation makes extra sense when you learn that December 15th of that same year, Edwards’ girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, confirmed she was pregnant.

Though it took repeated requests, dreampaige did end up sending Edwards the video. She also posted a screenshot of $100k wired to her by Edwards.

Rest of the SS pic.twitter.com/sn6j4BkfXJ — Nick (@nickiswashed) December 18, 2023

‘Send Da Video’ goes viral

The dreampaige/Edwards conversation first appeared widely via Twitter, with screenshots of the conversation posted by user @nickiswashed on December 17, 2023. The post immediately went viral, with over 10K retweets and 26K likes.

Jokes about the exchange quickly spread online, with particular focus on the “send da video” sequence. The day after that initial Twitter post, user @BoatsNHoes___ posted an Adidas commercial featuring Edwards as a way to send up the phrase. The post received 2.2k retweets and 8.4k likes.

If I send you this that mean “ SEND DA VIDEO “ pic.twitter.com/L0sVaT6dgA — Himothy 😎 (@BoatsNHoes___) December 18, 2023

That same day, Twitter user @samstaydipped posted a response to the quote using the Kurt Angle 1,000 Yard Stare meme. The post saw 3.3K retweets, 23K likes, and 1.4 million views.

“Send da video”

“Send da video”

“The video?”

“Where the video?” pic.twitter.com/cuJniUk9uA — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) December 18, 2023

That same day, Anthony Edwards posted an apology on X, explaining that he responded “in the heat of the moment.”

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” he wrote. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

The apology received 8.3 million views. Today, the meme is used regularly in online NBA fan communities.

Meme examples

Related memes: