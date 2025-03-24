This fitness coach’s unhinged routine has the entire internet ‘locking in’ with Saratoga water—30 memes

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall’s elaborate morning routine video has caused a wave of Saratoga water memes across the internet.

What is Ashton Hall’s morning routine and why is it trending?

In early February 2025, fitness coach Ashton Hall shared a video detailing his daily regimen. The routine begins at 3:52 AM with Hall removing mouth tape, followed by brushing his teeth, exercising, journaling, and submerging his face into a bowl of brand name Saratoga sparkling ice water. He then heads to the gym, takes a swim, and returns home for more ice water face dunks before starting his online coaching sessions. Throughout the video, Hall exclusively drinks from the distinctive blue bottles of Saratoga Spring Water.

The morning routine pic.twitter.com/HLhpwpKib8 — Tips For Men – Fashion | Essentials | Luxury (@tipsformenx) March 20, 2025

Why are people making Saratoga water memes?

Hall’s meticulous routine, particularly his preference for Saratoga Spring Water, has become a focal point for memes and recreations of his video. Folks on social media have created memes highlighting his use of the water, with some joking about the CEO of Saratoga Water being puzzled by the sudden spike in sales. Others have poked fun at Hall’s practice of rubbing banana peels on his face.

The meme culture has extended to the sports world as well. NBA star Anthony Edwards added a trolling post to his Instagram story with a photo of a bowl of ice water, Saratoga bottle, and bunch of bananas. He wrote in the overlay, “Locked in. 😤” which is a common phrase used in meme posts. Additionally, various sports teams have shared the “Ashton Hall pool leap” meme, where Hall is seen diving into a pool with timestamps suggesting he spent four minutes mid-air.

Hall’s video has also created a trend where people create similar videos with timestamps and sudden cuts. Some of them try to recreate his “morning routine” video closely, while others poke fun at his claims of his time.

Here are 30 of the funniest Saratoga water memes from around the internet.

morning routine starter pack pic.twitter.com/fLyhmwGyP3 — løøn (@loonsunshine) March 22, 2025

This trends should be the latest comedy on X 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WTQTJEuxRq — Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) March 23, 2025 @SolJakey/X

