This fitness coach’s unhinged routine has the entire internet ‘locking in’ with Saratoga water—30 memes

‘By age 25 you should have: one bowl, one lemon, twenty ice cubes, four bottles Saratoga water.’

Meme from @BlueJays on X of a man submerging his face in a bowl of Ice water with a Tweet from @BlueJays: 'Final Day of Spring Training'; Photo collage from @slvppy of a notebook, bananas, a bag of Hostage brand Tape; a glass of ice water and a bottle of Saratoga Sparkling water with the tweet 'this is all you need to get your life together'.

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall’s elaborate morning routine video has caused a wave of Saratoga water memes across the internet.

In early February 2025, fitness coach Ashton Hall shared a video detailing his daily regimen. The routine begins at 3:52 AM with Hall removing mouth tape, followed by brushing his teeth, exercising, journaling, and submerging his face into a bowl of brand name Saratoga sparkling ice water. He then heads to the gym, takes a swim, and returns home for more ice water face dunks before starting his online coaching sessions. Throughout the video, Hall exclusively drinks from the distinctive blue bottles of Saratoga Spring Water.

Why are people making Saratoga water memes?

Hall’s meticulous routine, particularly his preference for Saratoga Spring Water, has become a focal point for memes and recreations of his video. Folks on social media have created memes highlighting his use of the water, with some joking about the CEO of Saratoga Water being puzzled by the sudden spike in sales. Others have poked fun at Hall’s practice of rubbing banana peels on his face. 

The meme culture has extended to the sports world as well. NBA star Anthony Edwards added a trolling post to his Instagram story with a photo of a bowl of ice water, Saratoga bottle, and bunch of bananas. He wrote in the overlay, “Locked in. 😤” which is a common phrase used in meme posts. Additionally, various sports teams have shared the “Ashton Hall pool leap” meme, where Hall is seen diving into a pool with timestamps suggesting he spent four minutes mid-air.

saratoga water anthony edwards
@theantedwards_/X.com
Hall’s video has also created a trend where people create similar videos with timestamps and sudden cuts. Some of them try to recreate his “morning routine” video closely, while others poke fun at his claims of his time.

Here are 30 of the funniest Saratoga water memes from around the internet.

1.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'bro woke up at 4am in the morning to spend 6 hours bullsh*tting'
@kirawontmiss/X
2.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'Life without BVB' with a photo of a soccer player with his face dunked in ice water.
@kirawontmiss/X

3.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'Locked in (triumph emoji)' with a photo of Saratoga water bottle, ice bath, and a bunch of bananas on a counter top.
@TheNBACentel/X
4.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'Morning gang, don’t forget to dunk your face in ice water today (muscle emoji)'
@TheNBACentel/X

5.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'Dr. Melfi when she sees Tony on her schedule for the day' with a photo of a man in a suit with his head dunked in a bowl of ice water.
@SopranosWorld/X
6.

Saratoga water meme from the Atlanta Hawks, text reads, 'morning y'all' with a screenshot of Anthony Hall jumping in a pool with a 7:36am time stamp.
@SopranosWorld/X

7.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'Whoever runs the ShopRite in Hoboken is a ball knower because this was NOT next to the checkout line on Friday' with a pallet of Saratoga water bottle cases.
@joedeleone/X
8.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'im ready' with alarms that read, 'Wake up, Stand on the balcony for an hour. Dump face in ice water. Rub banana peel on face. Dive in pool. We gotta get at least $10,000.'
@joedeleone/X

9.

Saratoga water meme from the NCAA March Madness account, text reads, 'Up and ready to dive into another day of #MarchMadness (yoga emoji)' with a screenshot of Anthony Hall jumping in a pool with a 7:36am time stamp.
@MarchMadnessMBB/X
10.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'so everyone’s timeline is like this right now?' with photos of Saratoga water bottle and an ice bath.
@MarchMadnessMBB/X

11.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'Forgot to dunk my face in ice water at 4:30am now my girl is leaving me'
@wholelottatr3y/X
12.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'if you miss one joke on this app the tL doesn't make sense for a week' with a quote retweet of someone with two bunches of bananas and six Saratoga water bottles in their shopping cart.
@wholelottatr3y/X

13.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'just dunked my head into this and now i own a home in a walkable neighborhood' with a photo of a Saratoga water bottle and bowl of ice water.
@dieworkwear/X
14.

15.

Saratoga water meme from the Toronto Blue Jays, text reads, 'Final day of Spring Training' with a photo of a man in a suit with his head dunked in a bowl of ice water.
@BlueJays/X
16.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'He’s not even doing it right. You have to cook with it, not dunk raw' with photos of an end cap of sparkling water that says, 'Cook like your favorite top chef.' and a pot of boiling water.
@BlueJays/X

17.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'time to lock in' with counter strike on the computer and a bowl of ice water and bananas on the desk in front of them.
@ArowCS/X
18.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'See you at 4am' with a bottle of Saratoga water on a table.
@ArowCS/X

19.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'you have no idea how successful im about to be' with a photo of an end cap filled with Saratoga water bottles.
@macyagilliam/X
20.

@macyagilliam/X

21.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'we locked in' with a photo of Saratoga water bottle, ice bath, and a bunch of bananas on a counter top.
@upblissed/X
22.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'Phone must be spying because I’ve never seen Saratoga water on my feed and here it is as I’m drinking one….'
@upblissed/X

23.

24.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, '7 wins away from Challenger. Locked in.' with a photo of a man in headphones with his face in a bowl of ice water, a banana on the desk beside him. The computer is showing the game he's currently playing.
@doaenel/X

25.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'Time to lock in' with off-brand photos of a bottle of sparkling water and fruit stand bananas.
@doaenel/X
26.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'I'm locked in for this next Pokémon center drop ' with a photoshopped image of the Pokemon Center website on the computer and a bowl of ice water and bananas on the desk in front of them.
@Nvdevious/X

27.

@Nvdevious/X
28.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, 'Locked in.' with a photo of a white man covered in tattoos with painter's tape on his mouth holding a peeled banana, an open fridge filled with just Saratoga waters behind him.
@SolJakey/X

29.

@SolJakey/X
30.

Saratoga water meme, text reads, ' 7:36 dive into the pool, 7:40 land in the pool' with screenshots from the original video with time stamps.
@WrestlingEurope/X

