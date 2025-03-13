Advertisement
Are we in a recession or just meme-ing about one? Why the recession indicator meme is everywhere

‘Sharing Ne-Yo is wild.’ #RecessionIndicator

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Tweet on left that reads: 'Rihanna selling everything but music. Beyonce charging $500 to sit beside Jesus. Kourtney Kardashian is back on reality TV. ...and now Southwest is now charging for checked baggage. Baby, the recession is HERE!' Tweet on right that reads: '#recessionindicator' in response to 'If you bring liquor to the get-together, are y'all taking the remainder of y'all liquor at the end?'

The recession indicator meme is going strong in 2025 as X users tag trends that are giving early Obama-era vibes with the phrase. In addition to various behaviors designed to save people money, throwbacks to the late 2000s and early 2010s—when the Great Recession left many a newly-graduated Millennial in their parents’ basements—are getting hit with #recessionindicator.

Though there are warning signs, experts are still saying that the U.S. is not officially in a recession. We have yet to hit enough of the actual recession indicators that mark an economic downturn. But these reassurances aren’t doing much to slow the memes.

Are we in a recession?

Despite the acceleration of the recession indicator meme on apps like X and TikTok, expert trackers of economic activity in the U.S. say that we are not experiencing a recession and are unlikely to in the near future. By the metric used by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the economy is growing, even if that growth has slowed.

At the same time, some concerning developments could represent cracks in the foundation. Layoffs combined with a low willingness among workers to quit have brought the labor market to a standstill, making it feel impossible for some to get a job. Retail spending is slowing as consumer confidence falters. And, of course, the tariff indecisiveness from the Trump administration is hitting the stock market hard.

Some folks living and working in Las Vegas are even saying that the casinos are dead.

Quote tweet reading 'I live in Vegas, my mom works on the strip, can confirm, shit is super dead, and only people here are likely to have booked a while ago, whoever comes for conferences, and even then these people aren't spending'
@cousin_vanko/X

“I live in Vegas, my mom works on the strip, can confirm, sh*t is super dead, and only people here are likely to have booked a while ago, whoever comes for conferences, and even then these people aren’t spending,” writes @cousin_vanko.

This kind of uncertainty can foretell a recession, but the indicators aren’t all there yet.

What are real recession indicators?

The NBER, which is non-profit and nonpartisan, uses six key indicator points to determine whether or not the U.S. is in or heading for a recession:

  1. Real personal income less transfers
  2. Non-farm payroll employment
  3. Employment measured by their household survey
  4. Real personal consumption expenditure (retail spending)
  5. Wholesale-retail sales adjusted for price changes
  6. Industrial production
According to CBS News, ZipRecruiter chief economist Julia Pollack says four out of these six indicate economic growth rather than recession. Still, she admits that there are some worrying signals.

“Negative consumption is concerning because consumer spending is backbone of U.S. economy,” she said. “And it’s not just that spending fell. Sentiment has fallen, household budgets are squeezed and consumers are more vulnerable to shocks, which has heightened recession fears.”

24 recession indicator memes:

The sheer number of recession indicator meme posts right now certainly speak to those fears. However, it may be a relief to some to know that this meme appeared in 2023 and 2024 as well, and we didn’t hit a recession during those years. Surely, that trend will continue indefinitely. Right?

1.

Tweet reading 'Rihanna selling everything but music. Beyoncé charging $500 to sit beside Jesus. Kourtney Kardashian is back on reality TV. …And now Southwest is now charging for checked baggage. Baby, the recession is HERE!'
@BrianMcLight/X

2.

Recession indicator meme about sharing Ne-Yo.
@BrianMcLight/X
3.

Recession indicator meme about taking liquor home after the party.
@killahBEENbee/X

4.

Recession indicator meme about a Supernatural cameo.
@killahBEENbee/X
5.

Recession indicator meme about Mamma Mia coming back to Broadway.
@postproctorism/X

6.

Tweet reading 'don’t buy into a lot of the “recession indicator” trend analysis stuff but i keep seeing viral videos of women doing twee ukulele songs about feminism again and I know for sure that it can’t bode well'
@postproctorism/X
7.

@0klahomie

Y’all- im aware we’ve been in a recession since 2023. This wasn’t a serious video. Hope this helps!

♬ original sound – 0klahomie

8.

Recession indicator meme about corn beef spread.
@Pengherbalist/X
9.

Recession indicator meme about Southwest airlines taking away getaway prices.
@Pengherbalist/X

10.

Tweet reading 'When it went from YRN to YN #RecessionIndicator'
@chribdotnet/X
11.

Tweet reading 'I knew we were headed toward a recession last quarter when ya’ll were doing seafood boils with imitation crab meat .. #RecessionIndicator'
@chribdotnet/X

12.

Tweet reading 'People doing spring break in Houston is the biggest #RecessionIndicator you’ll ever see'
@pacoiam/X
13.

Recession indicator meme about the removing oil residue video.
@pacoiam/X

14.

Tweet reading 'Women not even fake reaching for they purse when you take them on dates nowadays #RecessionIndicator'
@BrokeHomieKwam/X
15.

Recession indicator meme about Stephen Curry becoming an assistant general manager for Davidson College.
@BrokeHomieKwam/X

16.

Recession indicator meme about Black people talking about how much to send for lunch again.
@chenisej/X
17.

Recession indicator meme about wigs getting bad PR.
@chenisej/X

18.

Recession indicator meme about repurposing 2010s outfits.
@__sardine/X
19.

Recession indicator meme about Rickey Smiley flying Spirit Airlines.
@__sardine/X

20.

Recession indicator meme about red skinny jeans coming back in style.
@iloveyoupaxxie/X
21.

Recession indicator meme about Jennifer Lopez appearing in romantic comedies again.
@iloveyoupaxxie/X

22.

Tweet reading 'Every Super Bowl commercial averaging 3 celebrity cameos. #recessionindicator'
@elhammohamud/X
23.

Recession indicator meme about a How To Make Lemonade box set selling for $200.
@elhammohamud/X

24.

Tweet reading 'Heard the homies talk about going half on some chickens for eggs after shopping the other day #RecessionIndicator'
@Kramseyackerson/X
