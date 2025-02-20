Advertisement
‘Many plane crash, no egg’: The internet is coping with plane crashes the only way it knows how…memes

‘Not getting on a plan unless the amputee polyamorous hijabi is my pilot.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Text 'just walked past the cockpit on this delta flight and the pilot is a straight white dude in his 30s im gonna f***king die dawg'(l), Couple holding each other while woman cries and text 'i have 2 flights coming up'(r)

With the recent and frequent plane crashes, folks online have taken to dark humor in posting plane crash memes. In some of the posts, they joke about not flying unless their pilot is a DEI hire or that they know it is going to be a bad flight when they see that their pilot is a 30-something-year-old white guy.

The jokes making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, and other social media platforms are a tongue-in-cheek reaction to the growing backlash against corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, particularly in high-stakes industries like aviation. Given the frequency of plane crashes (which, despite how it feels, are still statistically rare), it’s an especially sharp bit of gallows humor.

This all stems from the recent dismantling of DEI initiatives across multiple industries, with some corporations scaling back commitments under claims of “efficiency” or “merit-based hiring.” The backlash against DEI and recent blanket firings of federal employees (many of whom the government is trying to rehire after mistakenly firing people in important roles) has fueled fears that without these initiatives, the pipeline for diverse talent shrinks. Not because marginalized people aren’t qualified, but because systemic barriers are real.

But plane crash memes flip the script: If DEI hiring is a problem, then why does it suddenly feel safer to know a pilot was a diversity hire? The implication is clear: these initiatives never produced unqualified professionals, they just ensured that talent pools weren’t homogenous. And if that makes some people uncomfortable, maybe it’s worth questioning why.

Until then, the internet will continue to do what it does best—joke about life’s most terrifying scenarios, preferably before takeoff.

Here are 20 darkly funny plane crash memes that highlight the DEI debate:

1.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'not getting on a plane unless the amputee polyamorous hijabi is my pilot'
@taraalami/X
2.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'just walked past the cockpit on this delta flight and the pilot is a straight white dude in his 30s im gonna f*cking die dawg'
@taraalami/X

3.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'Yep, here's your problem. Someone set this thing to many plane crash and no egg.' with a doll with two switches. The top says, 'Many plane crash, no egg.' Bottom reads, 'More egg, no plane crash.'
@hauntedtypewriter.bsky.social/BlueSky
4.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'me in 2077: what people forget is that there were a half dozen plane crashes each month before the Great AI Plane Skyfall of 2025 grandson: wow so everybody thought AI was going to fix all of that? me: haha what? oh. no. not even kind of. No'
@bencollins.bsky.social/BlueSky

5.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'MF's landing on that Delta flight like' with a photo of a little kid flipped over in his high chair, noodles all over him.
@bencollins.bsky.social/BlueSky
6.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'I have 2 flights coming up' with a photo of a man holding a tearful woman in his arms.
@KaraBTweets/X

7.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'At this rate they may actually need my help if I’m sitting in an exit row.' with a photo of a woman at a mic looking unamused and concerned.
@KaraBTweets/X
8.

Plane crash meme, text reads, '>trump becomes president >plane crashes’ the last line is repeated 7 times.” class=”wp-image-1798410″ src=”https://uploads.dailydot.com/2025/02/plane-crash-meme-10.png?q=65&auto=format&w=1582″ srcset=”https://uploads.dailydot.com/2025/02/plane-crash-meme-10.png?q=65&auto=format&w=1582 800w,https://uploads.dailydot.com/2025/02/plane-crash-meme-10.png?q=65&auto=format&w=1200 600w,https://uploads.dailydot.com/2025/02/plane-crash-meme-10.png?q=65&auto=format&w=800 400w” loading=”lazy” style=”max-width: 791px;”><figcaption class= @mailiames/X

9.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'she handled it' with a quote tweet of a woman in a plane with a very tall messy bun and text that says, 'I can’t explain it but this lady’s messy bun is the reason my plane didn’t crash'
@mailiames/X
10.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'thomas the tank engine watching all these planes fall out of the sky:' with women releasing smoke from closed lips.
@willfulchaos/X

11.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'TRUMP KEEPS FIRING AIRLINE SAFETY EXPERTS AND PLANES KEEP CRASHING' with a meme of Trump applauding to a sign that reads, 'DAYS SINCE LAST PLANE CRASH 0000'
@willfulchaos/X
12.

Plane crash meme, text reads, ''Let me fly you out' kind of feels like a threat now'
@Viggie_Smalls93/X

13.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'Horrible plane crash / Trump gutting the FAA' with the latter shooting the former then saying, 'Why would DEI do this?'
@Viggie_Smalls93/X
14.

Plane crash meme, text on a card reads, 'MORE EGG NO PLANE CRASH.' and a Simpsons character corrects it to, 'MORE EGG? NO, PLANE CRASH!'
@deadkatfs.bsky.social/BlueSky

15.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'Listen up liberal *plane crashes*' with a photo of Trump talking overlayed over a plane crash image.
@deadkatfs.bsky.social/BlueSky
16.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'Me: when I was a kid we were flying home from a family vacation when the landing gear failed, so the plane circled the runway until we ran out of fuel and the ground crew covered the strip with foam so we could crash more safely. Hundreds of travellers in the past few weeks:' Willy Wonka meme image.
@fasterthanshaun.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

18.

Plane crash meme with Bart and Homer Simpson. Bart says, 'I just heard about the death toll from Trump's plane crash.' Homer says, 'Trump's first plane crash.'
@abatesnz.bsky.social/BlueSky

19.

20.

Plane crash meme, text reads, 'Flying coast to coast tomorrow. If I die in a plane crash please dump the wreckage on top of the White House. ' with an image of Ralph chuckling, 'I'm in danger.'
@emilydolhansky.bsky.social/BlueSky
